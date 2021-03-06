Constitution Finland’s constitutional control has been created as a brake on change, but it is not the cause of the Corona-era legislative mess, says the expert

According to Jukka Kekkonen, it is clear that weighing fundamental rights is not just a matter of law, but much a reflection of values.

Articles of law has been languishing this week in public to a headache. Newspapers and television news have been dominated by the Emergency Preparedness Act and the Communicable Diseases Act, the interpretation of which has been controversial days.

Finland’s preliminary constitutional control has also begun to be blamed for the difficulties in combating the pandemic, in which the Parliament’s Constitutional Committee checks before the law is passed that it is certainly in conformity with the Constitution.

Chairman of the Basic Finns Jussi Halla-aho said Thursday night In the A-talk program, that one factor in the slowness of action is “the fundamentalist attitude towards fundamental rights characteristic of Finnish culture”.

Tuomas Pöysti­

Attorney general Tuomas Pöysti on Monday, he thought in A-studio that the constitution has even historically defined Finnish identity.

Is Finns have a really special relationship with the law and what kind of history is it built on? And why has constitutional control been shaped differently than in many other countries? How could the problems raised by the pandemic be resolved?

The professor of legal history will take a position on the questions Jukka Kekkonen, which in its public speeches has defended the rule of law and the position of the Constitution as the basis of Finnish society. His main research interests have included the history of the rule of law and crises and justice.

However, Kekkonen is not one of the constitutional experts, ie the scholars whom the Constitutional Committee regularly consults as experts in its decision-making.

“ “Laws are taken seriously.”

Kekkonen agrees with Pöyst that legality is quite central in Finnish culture.

“Laws are taken seriously. The rules are followed. For example, there is less walking towards the reds than in other countries. ”

Respect for the law was already rooted here during Swedish rule, and an even steeper legalist tradition dates back to Russian rule.

“Legalism is an ideology in which strict adherence to the law is made an absolute value. Justice is valuable and sacred, unlike a ruthless policy that pursues selfish interests, ”Kekkonen explains.

During the so-called periods of repression, the Finns opposed the narrowing of the autonomy of the Grand Duchy of Finland, above all by legal arguments.

When Russia began to extend national legislation to Finland, in which Finnish state bodies had no say, the Finnish political elite and civil servants were divided into two camps.

According to the constitutors, the laws coming from Russia should not be observed and applied, but the Finnish administrative machinery had to take up passive resistance. Those who agreed considered the collision course dangerous and sought to advance Finland’s cause by seeking agreement with the Russians.

Both traditions have been passed down to later times.

Finland as a democratic state governed by the rule of law, emerged after independence and the Civil War. The 1919 form of government provided that “in all official activities, the law must be strictly observed under the threat of legal sanction”. All exercise of public power must be based on the law.

According to Kekkonen, a legal basis for constitutional review was also created at that time. Consideration by the Supreme Court was under consideration. However, the task was given to the Parliamentary Constitution Committee.

The choice was based on the post-Civil War fear that a majority would enter Parliament to undertake radical changes in laws and society.

The Committee on Constitutional Affairs had to dam the changes by determining which laws had to be enacted in the order in which the Constitution was enacted. Amendments to and exceptions to the Constitution are further slowed down by qualified majority provisions. A simple majority is not enough to amend and deviate from the Constitution.

Committee has thus been set as a brake on change, and as such it has also acted, in different eras and in different power relations in different ways, Kekkonen says.

When the welfare state was built in the 1960s and 1970s, the so-called people’s front governments, the coalitions of the left and center, saw the Constitutional Committee as a brake on social reform while firmly adhering to the constitutional protection of property.

The current human rights and fundamental rights perspective began to gain weight at the turn of the millennium, when Finland acceded to the European Convention on Human Rights and the European Union, and fundamental rights were widely enshrined in the new Constitution.

“Now, in turn, the right is annoyed when the committee slows down on fundamental rights, citing what it believes are sensible reforms.”

Kekkonen indeed, the Committee on Constitutional Affairs has made every effort to ensure that fundamental rights are not violated.

“One can question – and it has been – whether it has gone too far.”

According to Kekkonen, it is clear that weighing fundamental rights is not just a matter of law, but much of a reflection on values. The angle of view cannot be to safeguard only one fundamental right, but to weigh the different rights against each other.

However, Kekkonen’s view is that the system has worked well throughout its history.

But has it worked during a pandemic? In many other countries, the necessary restrictions may have been more easily imposed in a tight spot.

“It’s their legal tradition. In Finland, we are going with a heavier formula, ”says Kekkonen.

In his view, there is no reason to relax controls, not even in the current exceptional situation.

“It doesn’t stop sensible action or legislation, although it can be a slowdown.”

Attorney general On television, Pöysti suggested that in Finland, too, the courts could be given a role in the ex-post control of constitutionality, so that there was no need to set “excessive expectations” for prior control.

President Sauli Niinistö suggested foreign minister Pekka Haaviston after considering the case, that the Committee on Constitutional Affairs could ask the position of the Supreme Court for its decision on particularly difficult issues.

Kekkonen says that he would not rule out such alternatives either, but that the expertise of the courts could be utilized in exceptional situations.

“A legally strong and balanced assessment would be obtained that could clarify the situation and open deadlocks in difficult situations. During a pandemic, for example, in the case of the Uusimaa lockout, such a statement could have been of use. ”

Constitution and in terms of fundamental rights, the core question during a pandemic has been how much freedom of trade, freedom of movement, the right of assembly, and the integrity of the individual are properly restricted in order to safeguard the right to life and security. These are all fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution.

At this point, there seems to be a consensus, right up to the Committee on Constitutional Affairs, that freedom of establishment must be bent more in favor of life and security. Even in the opinion of constitutional experts, immunity should be compromised by coercive testing.

Still, the actions seem to get stuck in the jurisprudence. It has not been possible to write the articles in such a way that the authorities consider that they can act on them.

Coalition Party Member of Parliament, former Chairman of the Committee on Constitutional Affairs Ben Zyskowicz has regularly criticized the Committee on Constitutional Affairs and the experts it uses in recent years for over-interpreting the Constitution and fundamental rights. Now, he thinks it will make it harder to overcome the epidemic.

Ben Zyskowicz­

Zyskowicz pointed out in Parliament that the government’s proposal to amend the Infectious Diseases Act on testing has had to write eleven pages on the proposal’s relationship with the Constitution and fundamental rights, although it is only a clarification of competences and no relevant restrictions or obligations are proposed.

“This is sick,” Zyskowicz said.

The drafters themselves feel that the articles are fragmented and stumble upon their own details, as they have been written one thing at a time to meet the demands of constitutional scholars.

Undoubtedly, the legislation has run into problems, but for that reason Kekkonen says that he disagrees with Zyskowicz: the fault is not in the Constitutional Committee but in the level of drafting the law.

If 11 pages of justifications have been written for a minor change, Kekkonen believes that it may be the unprofessionalism of the draftsman. The skill is to distinguish the essential and be able to say it briefly.

“ “The results with this flicker have been quite good.”

Kekkonen says that the level of drafting has generally declined in this millennium as drafting resources have been cut. It has already been reflected in the work of previous governments.

“Then, when difficult, unforeseen situations arise in a hurry, there will certainly be no consistent, clear and inconsistent legislation.”

Read more: Government has received harsh accusations of poor drafting of the law – Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Justice: “You can’t get more with less”

Everyone has agreed on the problem that the legislation was not prepared in advance for a pandemic, even though the threat of a pandemic should have been well known. There were no articles in the Communicable Diseases Act or the Emergency Preparedness Act suitable for combating a widespread communicable disease.

According to Kekkonen, similar unpreparedness has emerged in other crises, for example in connection with school shootings.

In an exceptional situation, deficiencies are identified, but deficiencies are often often left uncorrected. Uniform and consistent legislation will not be in place.

“After a crisis, there is always a bit of worry and something is adjusted, but the worry ends too quickly.”

In Kekkonen’s opinion, the quality of law drafting should generally be improved by strengthening broad-based law drafting and restoring a committee institution that was destroyed in the 1990s too slowly and heavily.

He could also focus on caring for the elderly, preventing exclusion or improving education policies in peace in committees, so that workable and sustainable legislation can be put in place.

Kekkonen points out that Finland has been very successful in fighting the pandemic with all its mistakes. He asks whether there are too many demands on the government in this situation.

“The results with this flicker have been quite good. How much the mistakes affect the main issue will not be resolved until years from now. ”

Kekkonen would have been a very poor choice if, in a pandemic situation, power had been handed over to a body entrusted with omniscience.

There seems to be a longing in the air for the father of the earth, Urho Kekkonen but concentrating power would be a bad solution even in an emergency, Jukka Kekkonen says.

It is better for the decision to be made by a sufficiently large, deliberative college.

“No one can know that a particular policy or timing is just right. In the social media, many people claim to know, but I would urge great humility instead of complete assurance of faith. ”