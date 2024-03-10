Constitution | Elina Valtonen is giving up the vice-chairmanship of the coalition

Valtonen has been the vice-chairman of the coalition since 2020.

Foreign minister Elina Valtonen (kok) tells in his Facebook updatethat he is no longer going to be available as vice-chairman of his party.

“I support our chairman Petteri Orpoa as well as new talents for the party leadership to support the work of Petter, the prime minister,” Valtonen writes.

“I will focus fully on my duties as Minister of Foreign Affairs and MP of the Republic of Finland.”

Valtonen has served in the party leadership of the coalition for 3.5 years. In addition to Valtonen, the vice-chairmen of the coalition are currently the defense minister and a member of parliament Antti Häkkänen and Minister of Municipalities and Regions and Member of Parliament Anna-Kaisa Ikonen.

The coalition's party meeting will be held in Tampere on the 14th–16th. June. The meeting elects, among other things, the chairman and vice-chairmen of the party, as well as the chairman of the party council and the members of the party council.