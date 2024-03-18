Constitution | Anna-Kaisa Ikonen is running for the position of vice president of the coalition

Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen announced earlier that she will not apply for a continuation as vice president.

Minister of Municipalities and Regions Anna-Kaisa Ikonen (kok) says that he is applying for a continuation as vice-president of the Coalition.

“I strongly support Petteri Orpoa as the chairman of our party. I also want to contribute my own expertise to the party's work, so in June I am asking for the confidence of the members of the Norwegian Confederation of Congress to become vice-chairman for the term 2024–26,” says Ikonen. message service Xin the update published in .

Foreign minister Elina Valtonen announced just over a week ago that he was not going to run for office. About the current vice presidents Antti Häkkänen intends to apply for a continuation in his position.

Valtonen commented to HS at the time that the decision was based on consistency. He said he wanted to focus fully on his current responsibilities.