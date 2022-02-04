EP Murcia Friday, February 4, 2022, 12:55



The Regional Commission for the Coordination of Early Care, a body in charge of ensuring the interdepartmental coordination of the different systems of social services, health and education involved in improving comprehensive and quality care for minors and their families, was constituted this Friday sources from the Community reported in a press release.

The Commission, chaired by the vice president and counselor of the branch, Isabel Franco, is made up of representatives of the ministries of Women, Equality, LGTBI, Families and Social Policy, and Education and Culture, and Health; as well as by four representatives of the municipalities that have child development and early care centers of public ownership and that have been designated by the Federation of Municipalities (Lorca, Alhama de Murcia, Puerto Lumbreras and Cieza); two representatives of the Cermi and four representatives of the federations with early attention centers with which the IMAS has an agreement or related benefits (Full Inclusion, Fadis, Fasen and Dabadá).

In the coming weeks, the Technical Commission for Early Care will be formed, which will have the task of analyzing the coordination and monitoring of comprehensive intervention in early care from the health, education and social services systems to propose systems that guarantee the necessary actions of each one of the areas in the intervention process; as well as analyze and propose protocols for coordination, referral, intervention, monitoring and exchange and information records.

On the other hand, since the entry into force of the Law that regulates the comprehensive intervention of early care in the Region of Murcia, the Murcian Institute of Social Action (IMAS) has launched different communication channels to resolve doubts and attend to queries from families and professionals from the centers where this service is provided.

Specifically, there is an active prior appointment service, which can be accessed from the website ‘https://citaprevia-imas.carm.es’ and which allows access to face-to-face attention to the public from Monday to Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. 2:00 p.m., at the IMAS offices, on Alonso Espejo street in Murcia. There is also a telephone line, ‘968 357 890’, during these hours, in addition to ‘012’ and the email address ‘atencion.temprana@carm.es’.

The new regulation establishes a transitory regime by which minors who, at the date of entry into force of the law, are receiving early care services in one of the centers financed through a subsidy by the IMAS, or through an economic benefit linked to the service within the System for Autonomy and Care for Dependency in the Community, they will be able to continue going to the Child Development and Early Care Center (CDIAT) of which they are users, receiving the same interventions and number of hours that they had been receiving in said centers.

In this sense, for minors who were already receiving early attention before the law came into force in any of the centers financed by the IMAS, the processing of the service approval file has been initiated ex officio, for which 3,285 letters have been sent to families.

The ordinary regime of the procedure will begin once the scale is published that will allow the public assessment of the need for the service. The law establishes a period of six months for the publication of this tool that will be used by the valuation teams.