Like a pendulum, Chile went, in the space of two years, from embracing and rejecting a left-wing Constitution project to embarking on a new one, with the ultraconservatives at the helm and with the government of Gabriel Boric as a spectator, after the surprising electoral results of Sunday (7).

Chileans elected a 51-member constituent council largely dominated by the opposition right, which will draw up a new Political Charter to replace that of the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship (1973-1990) and which should be submitted to a referendum in December.

The fledgling Republican Party, which has always opposed constitutional change, will occupy 23 seats, while government forces will have 16 and the traditional right, 11.

A left-wing Mapuche indigenous person completes the council that will begin work in June on a draft drawn up by constitutional specialists.

– Against everything –

Faced with the social trigger of 2019 against inequality, the political class opened the doors to a Constituent Assembly in 2021. Housewives, lawyers, environmentalists and independents, who formed the majority “Lista do Povo”, wrote a proposal that was rejected in the polls in September, and which had government support.

The draft enshrined the right to abortion, indigenous justice and replaced the Senate with a legislative body of lesser power, among other positions described as extreme and which ended up scaring away the electorate.

Now, it will be the Republican Party, in a probable alliance with the traditional right, which will lead the constitutional process, after its surprising progress in a country today more concerned with insecurity, inflation and migration than with a new Magna Carta.

“It is an anti-political vote, a vote of no confidence and a vote not only against the constituent process, but also against traditional political parties,” Rodrigo Espinoza, director of the School of Public Administration at the Universidad Diego Portales, told AFP.

Led by former presidential candidate José Antonio Kast, the Republican Party is also in an unbeatable position with a view to next year’s municipal elections and the 2025 general elections.

Today, we look “with hope at an important change of government in the next elections. The current government was poorly evaluated and failed in all the policies it wanted to carry out”, said Kast, defeated by Boric in the second round in 2021, this Monday (8).

– Boric the defeated –

The republican triumph was anticipated by the polls, but with much less forcefulness. This is a hard setback for the Boric government, which had committed itself to abandoning the dictatorship’s Constitution in the past, just in the year in which the 50th anniversary of the coup d’état that installed the Pinochet regime and overthrew the government of the socialist Salvador takes place. Allende.

The advance of the right leaves Boric’s figure “very weakened” just over a year after he took power, adds Espinoza. “We could expect a hardening of the opposition in Congress, which could mean a brake on the processing of bills such as tax reform, the discussion on the minimum wage and pension reform”, explains the analyst.

The president’s popularity is around 30%, impacted by problems such as insecurity and poor economic growth.

The traditional left, which led Chilean politics after the return to democracy, was left out of the council.

“A left that remains in the minority will have to implement media blocking strategies more than within the Council [Constitucional] to make their points count,” says Miguel Ángel Fernández, a scholar at the Faculty of Government at the University of Development.

– ‘Values ​​that did good to Chile’ –

On the 17th of December next, Chileans will have to vote for or against the new Constitution that emerges from this second process. With their overwhelming triumph, the Republicans could even, if they wanted to, modify the experts’ draft and write a Constitution at will.

“The most likely thing is that something very similar to the Constitution will be ‘constitutionalised’. [a Carta Constitucional] the 1980s,” says Claudia Heiss, an academic at the University of Chile, which would imply, in practice, maintaining the ‘status quo’.

Within the current model, the private sector provides social goods, such as pensions and education, which has made Chile one of the countries with the greatest economic openness on the continent.

“We believe that this Constitution [a de 1980] there are principles, values ​​and institutions that are fundamental and that have done a lot of good to Chile”, guaranteed the president of the Republican Party, Arturo Squella, this Monday.