He constipation is a common condition in children which occurs when stool passes through the digestive tract too slowly, causing it to become hard and dry.

According to the US National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), the 1 in 20 children visit the pediatrician due to constipation.

While occasional constipation isn’t usually a cause for concern, it’s important to be aware of symptoms that may indicate an underlying problem and seek medical attention if symptoms persist or worsen. Also, following preventative measures can help prevent constipation.

They are explained below symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and prevention of constipation in children and when it is necessary to visit a pediatrician.

Constipation symptoms in children

Constipation affects almost 30% of children and adolescents worldwide. Some possible symptoms associated with constipation in children may include:

Passing fewer than two bowel movements per week.

Hard, lumpy, or dry stools.

Difficulty and pain when passing stool.

Sensation that not all the stool has passed.

Swollen or distended abdomen.

Daytime or nighttime fecal incontinence that looks like diarrhea.

Changing positions to delay bowel movements, such as squeezing your buttocks, rocking on your heels, or doing dance-like movements.

When to visit a pediatrician

The child should be taken to the pediatrician if the constipation lasts more than 2 weeks. and home remedies do not help. Additionally, medical advice should be sought if a child has constipation and any of the following symptoms:

Rectal bleeding.

Blood in the stool.

Abdominal distension.

Stomachache.

vomiting

Weightloss.

Diagnosis

A doctor can diagnose constipation based on the child’s symptoms and medical history.

Sometimes a physical examination may be necessary, which may include a rectal exam and measurement of the child’s blood pressure, temperature, and heart rate. Doctors can also perform stool tests for hidden blood.

This can help determine the likely cause of the constipation and confirm a diagnosis. If the cause remains unclear, a doctor may order further tests, especially if blood is detected in the stool.

Additional tests may include blood tests, urinalysis, colonoscopy, sigmoidoscopy, ultrasound, and x-rays.

Treatment

Your child’s constipation may be able to be treated at home. Feeding high-fiber foods and plenty of fluids to drink can help encourage bowel movements. Children can also take laxatives to stimulate bowel movements.although a doctor’s advice should be sought before giving a laxative to a child. A 2019 review concludes that most children respond well to oral laxatives.

Constipation is commonly caused by slow evacuation of the large intestine. This causes the stool to absorb too much water, making it hard and dry. This can cause discomfort when having a bowel movement.

Constipation can be the result of a lack of fiber or dehydration. However, it can also be a symptom of an underlying condition, such as:

Hirschsprung’s disease.

Celiac Disease.

Spina bifida and other spinal disorders.

Spinal cord injuries.

Brain injuries.

Diabetes and other disorders related to metabolism.

Hypothyroidism and other hormonal disorders.

Conditions that cause a blockage or narrowing of the colon or rectum.

Some children may retain stool, which can cause constipation. They may do this because of the anxiety and stress associated with using the bathroom.

Certain medications and dietary supplements can also cause constipation in children, such as anticonvulsants, iron supplements, and antacids.

Prevention

To prevent constipation in children, it is important to take certain measures, such as:

Make sure the child has enough liquid.

Give children a variety of foods, including fruits and vegetables.

Encourage them to exercise.

Establish a regular routine for using the toilet and praise them, regardless of whether they have a bowel movement or not.

Make sure children can put their feet on the floor when using the toilet for good posture.

Bring up the topic of evacuation and ask them if they feel anxious about using the bathroom.

Being soothing and soothing with a constipated child to prevent stress.