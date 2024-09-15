There is mourning and consternation in world motorcycling with the death of the Italian Luca Salvadoriwho lost his life after a serious accident during the qualifying round of the International Road Racing Championship (IRRC).

According to the criteria of

Frohburg (Germany) hosted the races of the categories IRRC Supersport and Superbike. German Didier Grams crashed at the front of the paddock, unfortunately the worst hit was Salvadori who lost control of his bike.

Motorcycling mourns Salvadori

The accident was fatal. The 32-year-old driver received first aid on the track and was taken to a hospital in the German city, but died due to the severity of his injuries and the impact.

“It is with infinite sadness that we announce the loss of our Luca Salvadori. Following an accident on the road circuit of Frohburgthe multiple injuries he suffered did not allow him to endure and he has left us. We express our deepest condolences and we unite around the family,” said Broncos Racing, the Italian’s team, on their social networks.

“We deeply regret the passing away of Luca Salvadori. We are thinking of him and sending our deepest condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and team at this difficult time,” MotoE added on its social networks.

The family of the pilot who also worked as a ‘youtuber’ sent an emotional farewell message to a man who never stopped pursuing his dreams in the motor world.

“He left us to pursue his passion. Yesterday, during an IRRC race in Germany, Luca suffered a fatal accident,” his family said in an official statement.

MotoGP riders Marc Márquez, Jorge Martín, Francesco Bagnaia and Fabio Quartararo joined in at the difficult moment and sent a heartfelt farewell message to their colleague and friend.

“Speechless,” wrote ‘Peco’ Bagnaia. “Rest in peace Luca,” was Jorge’s heartfelt message.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS