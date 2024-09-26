The elected president of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum, held a meeting this Thursday with senior managers of the multinational Constellation Brandsin which an investment of 1.6 billion dollars was confirmed for the development of a new plant in the state of Veracruz.

The meeting, which took place less than a week before Sheinbaum assumes the presidency on October 1, reaffirms the company’s confidence in the country’s investment climate despite recent legislative changes regarding natural resources and water. .

In a message broadcast through his account on the social network X, Sheinbaum highlighted the meeting with the president and CEO of Constellation BrandsBill Newlands, accompanied by other senior executives, such as Jim Bordeauexecutive vice president of public affairs and legal, and Matt Stanton, global vice president of public affairs.

Bernardo H. Martínez Aguirre, vice president of public affairs and representative of the firm in Mexico, also participated.

I met with the directors of the Constellation Brands company: Bill Newlands, president and CEO; Jim Bordeau, executive vice president of public affairs and legal; Matt Stanton, global vice president of public affairs; and Bernardo H. Martínez Aguirre, vice president of public affairs and representative in Mexico of Constellation Brands, who are investing 1.6 billion dollars in Veracruz. I was accompanied by Lázaro Cárdenas Batel and @m_ebrard

. There is a lot of interest in continuing to invest in Mexico.

The president-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum, was accompanied by Lázaro Cárdenas Batel, next head of the Office of the Presidency, and Marcelo Ebrardwho will be his Secretary of Economy.

In his message, Sheinbaum highlighted the company’s interest in continuing to support Mexico as a strategic destination for its investments, while celebrating Constellation Brands’ commitment to the country’s economic development.

“They are investing 1.6 billion dollars in Veracruz, and there is a lot of interest in continuing to invest in Mexico,” said Sheinbaum.

Constellation Brands: a commitment to growth in Mexico

Constellation Brands, one of the leading companies in the production and distribution of beer, wine and spirits globally, has found in Mexico a key ally for its international expansion.

Since its arrival in the country, the company has invested 9,000 million dollars, consolidating its presence with production plants in several states.

In 2023, the company announced an expansion plan worth $5.4 billion for the next four years, highlighting Mexico as one of the most important markets for its global operations.

The Veracruz project is part of this plan, and is part of the company’s strategy to increase its productive capacity in the country. The plant is expected to be completed in 2025, and is part of a series of industrial developments that will boost local employment and economic growth in the region.

“Splendid meeting with one of the companies that have been investing the most in and supporting our country in recent years!!,” former Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard noted on his social networks.