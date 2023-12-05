Home page World

From: Nico Reiter

Press Split

Constantly weak and prone to illness – this could indicate a weak immune system. This way you can recognize the deficit and strengthen your immune system.

Frankfurt – Whether on public transport, at work or out and about with friends: we come into contact with viruses and bacteria every day. It is thanks to the immune system that we do not become ill through every contact with pathogens. If an illness does occur, it ensures that our health is restored as quickly as possible. But what happens when our immune system fails?

A healthy immune system helps ward off illness

The immune system serves as a protective shield against influences such as viruses, bacteria and pollutants. The skin and mucous membranes form an external barrier against pathogens. Inside the body, the non-specific immune system ensures that diseases are fought quickly or, in the best case, do not even break out. In addition, there is the specific immune system. If too many pathogens enter the body, this is a signal for the cells of the specific immune system to identify the pollutant. As soon as this is detected, corresponding antibodies are produced that render the pathogen harmless.

The immune system protects us from diseases every day. © Sven Ellger/Imago

If the infection occurs again, the immune system can produce the antibodies again. The body is therefore immune to the pathogen. In certain cases, this immunity can last a lifetime, such as childhood diseases chickenpox or measles. A healthy immune system usually ensures a quick recovery and protects against re-infection.

A weak immune system: signs and symptoms

A variety of signs can indicate an immune deficiency, such as sprachzimmer.ch reported:

Persistent feeling of illness

Increased susceptibility to infections

Complicated process

Occurrence of related cancers

Frequent illnesses and feelings of weakness can indicate a weakened immune system. © Shotshop/Imago

The diagnosis of non-specific immunodeficiency usually occurs during a medical consultation. Here the patient communicates his or her symptoms. An examination will be carried out and a blood count will be taken. Other diseases, such as cancer, are also excluded. According to general practitioner Uwe Popert, an immune deficiency is only suspected if more than twelve serious infections occur within a year.

Strengthen the immune system and thus prevent flu and corona – eight simple rules View photo series

The health guide gives some measures to strengthen a slightly weakened immune system:

Outdoor stays

Regular physical activity

Balanced nutrition

Adequate fluid intake

Alternating showers to stimulate circulation

Frequent hand washing

Avoid nicotine, alcohol and drugs

Taking supplements such as echinacea, vitamin C or zinc

Note from the editors This article only contains general information on the respective health topic and is therefore not intended for self-diagnosis, treatment or medication. It in no way replaces a visit to the doctor. Our editorial team is not allowed to answer individual questions about medical conditions.

Immunodeficiency – When the immune system fails

In addition to immune deficiency, there is also a so-called immune deficiency. People who suffer from an immune deficiency are often sick more often and for longer periods of time in their childhood. Vaccinations do not have the desired effect because the production of antibodies by the immune system is impaired. The causes of an immune deficiency can be either the reduced number of immune cells or insufficient production of antibodies. In such cases, medical treatment is usually required. According to one, antibody preparations can NDR-Guide to strengthen the immune system.

A slightly weakened immune system can be supported with simple measures. These include, among other things, getting enough sleep, reducing stress and exercising. But this should be enjoyed in moderation. Because too much fitness can actually damage the immune system.

The editor wrote this article and then used an AI language model for optimization at his own discretion. All information has been carefully checked.