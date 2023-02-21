Home page World

From: Kilian Bäuml

If you’re always hungry, you might want to try these nine foods. They are supposed to fill you up for a particularly long time.

Kassel – In the case of ravenous hunger attacks, unhealthy foods such as fast food and sweets are quickly resorted to. When you’re hungry, the only thing left is a bad conscience when you think about what you’ve eaten.

But that doesn’t have to be the case, because there are numerous foods that fill you up for a long time. With it you not only save yourself appetite and food cravingsbut also lots of calories.

Lentils contain dietary fiber and protein, making them feel full for longer. (Iconic image) © Natalia Deriabina/Imago

These foods keep you full for a long time and help against constant hunger

lenses are full of roughage, they stimulate the metabolism and regulate the blood sugar level. They swell in the stomach, so it is important to drink enough at the same time.

Quark provides a lot of protein and contains little fat. Alternatively you can cottage cheese eat something that is also low in fat and high in protein.

oatmeal are also full of roughage, swell up in the gastrointestinal tract and keep you full for a long time.

potatoes keep the blood sugar level stable and thus make you feel full for a long time, which is why they should Potatoes also help with easy weight loss.

eggs are full of proteins that keep you full for longer and boost your metabolism.

bananas are not only sweet, they are also full of nutrients that have a positive effect on blood sugar levels and the intestinal flora.

whole grain products fill you up much longer than products made from white flour. This is because they contain significantly more fiber.

quinoa is a pseudocereal and contains all essential amino acids as well as a lot of protein.

almonds have a high fiber density and therefore fill you up for a long time. Almonds help with weight loss, if you eat them as a snack between meals instead of unhealthy snacks like chips. The same applies to others nuts .

Source: Geo, eatsmarter.de

Constantly hungry? Why some foods fill you up longer than others

The fact that some foods fill you up longer than others is due to their ingredients. If a product is rich in fiber and protein and has long-chain carbohydrates, it fills you up for longer, writes the nutrition portal eatsmarter.de. This is because it takes the body longer to release the energy from food. In addition, some foods absorb liquid in the stomach, swell up and thus make you feel full for a particularly long time. According to the Federal Center for Nutrition (BZfE), many meals that fill you up for a long time consist of vegetables, lean meat and side dishes such as potatoes.

Food cravings can also be triggered by nutrient deficiencies, for example when the body needs carbohydrates. But they also often develop after eating foods that are full of simple carbohydrates, such as sweets. The reason for this is that the blood sugar level rises quickly, but then falls again quickly, explains the knowledge magazine cottage cheese. The body would then like to consume foods that provide energy quickly – then you often get an appetite for even more sweets. (kiba)