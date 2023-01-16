It was not a state funeral because the Greek government decided so. But the farewell that Constantine II had this Monday, who died on January 10 at the age of 82, was worthy of a crowned king. Athens was overturned with its last monarch, the queues of anonymous citizens who wanted to pay tribute to him in the burning chapel of San Eleuterio, attached to the metropolitan cathedral where the funeral took place, were endless. The little more than four hours that the Government authorized for this farewell of the people to their king fell short, very short. The arrival of the three sons of Constantine and Ana María, Pablo, Nicholas and Felipe, in the cathedral square at ten o’clock in the morning started the farewell ceremony for the man who reigned Greece for nine years (between March 1964 and June 1973). The coffin with the mortal remains was led in procession from the chapel of Saint Eleutherius to the main altar of the cathedral of Athens and watched over for a few minutes by who is already the head of the Hellenic royal house and his two brothers.

The relatives and members of royalty did not wait. It was Nicolás, at first, in charge of receiving the guests at the end of the steps of the Orthodox temple where Constantino and Ana María were married, and years before the emeritus kings Juan Carlos and Sofía. They were precisely the first to arrive. They did it accompanied by his daughters, the infantas Elena and Cristina, and their grandchildren Felipe Juan Froilán, Victoria Federica, Pablo Nicolás, Juan Valentín, Miguel and Irene. With them also came Princess Irene of Greece, Constantine’s little sister.

It was surprising that Don Felipe and Doña Letizia were deleted from that family photo, also that their daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía, did not join the funeral procession. However, Constantine’s goodbye led to the reunion of the family of Felipe VI. You have to go back to November 2, 2018 to find a similar image; then, to celebrate Queen Sofia’s 80th birthday.

The Kings, when entering the cathedral of Athens. /



PS



The burial, which began 23 minutes late due to the crowd of citizens gathered around the cathedral, takes place after the four and a half hours that the Greek government authorized for the people to say goodbye to Constantine. And the people responded. Since early morning, a long line of anonymous citizens, with a serious gesture, awaited the opening of the funeral chapel of Constantine II, who will be buried this Monday in the Tatoi cemetery.

The coffin with the mortal remains of Constantine was exhibited in the chapel of San Eleuterio from early in the morning. He arrived there after twelve o’clock at night. The silence, the respect, is only interrupted when some citizen shouts long live the king! that he is answered en masse. The last king of the Greeks, who perhaps due to inexperience or bad influences caused him to lose his throne very soon, managed to recover the affection of his people over the years. This Monday a clear example is being seen, as was lived on his day at the wedding of Princes Felipe and Nina, in October 2021.

The queues formed around the metropolitan cathedral of Athens exceed all forecasts, to the surprise of the Greek Government, which has not done much of its part to fulfill the wishes of the family in the farewell to Constantine II.