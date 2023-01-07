The last king of Greece Constantine II, 83 years old, has once again been interned in the Intensive Care Unit of the private Hygeia Hospital in Athens, as reported by the Greek media this Friday, January 6, and is in critical condition after suffering a stroke at his home in the Greek capital. The ex-monarch’s office told the Efe agency that Constantine II is hospitalized, but did not confirm other details about his state of health and stressed that “it is a hospitalization like all the others in recent years.”

The situation seems serious, so his wife, Ana María de Grecia, and their five children, some residing abroad, are already with the monarch. According to the local press, her sister, Queen Sofía, has also traveled to the place on a direct flight from Rome, where she was after attending the funeral of Pope Benedict XVI last Thursday.

The couple have five children. Alexia is the eldest and one of the best known and is married to the Spanish Carlos Morales, with whom she has four children. Pablo is the second of her children, also very popular, especially internationally because of his mediatic marriage with the heiress Marie-Chantal Miller, with whom he has five children. Alexia and Pablo were born in Greece, while the three young children of the marriage of Constantine and Ana María were already born in exile in London: Nicolás is married to Tatiana Blatnik and both live in the Hellenic country; Teodora seeks a future as an actress in her life in the United States, while the youngest of all, Felipe, married the millionaire Nina Flohr.

Constantine of Greece has been in poor health for some time. The former king of Greece has had mobility problems and pain for some time — he has been using a wheelchair for a long time. In recent years, he has undergone several heart procedures and a stroke in 2017, which kept him away from a series of social events. In December 2021, the monarch was hospitalized for pneumonia at the Hygeia private center in Athens, but managed to recover in a few days. As it was not anything serious, no member of his family came from abroad, but he was accompanied by his wife, the former Queen Ana Maria, and his son Nicolás, who resides in Athens. A few days later, in January 2022, he was hospitalized again after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Despite this, in October 2021 he attended the wedding of his youngest son, Felipe, with the Swiss Nina Flohr, the first royal wedding to be held in Athens after his exile in 1967, after the military coup of the Colonels and a reign that had only lasted four years. In 1974, once democracy was restored, the Greeks definitively abolished the monarchy by referendum. Since his departure seven years earlier, Constantine lived first in Rome and then in London until his final return to Greece in 2014.

For decades, Constantine has been the great support of Queen Sofia, her adviser and great support. In fact, when King Juan Carlos’s hunting incident took place in Botswana, in April 2012, the emeritus queen went to her brother’s Greek residence to take refuge in him, although quickly and due to the delicate circumstances, she decided to return to Spain. This time he is at her side again.