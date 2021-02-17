The world of John constantine was brought to the movies and the small screen by Keanu Reeves and Matt Ryan, respectively. Now, HBO would have the paranormal detective in its sights to star in a new series, reducing the chances of a sequel to the film that arrived in 2005.

The Illuminerdi revealed that HBO Max works with JJ Abrams’ Bad Robot company on a reboot of the story. The report of the specialized media has taken fans by surprise who wonder what news the new show will bring with two beloved predecessors.

“The logline describes the show as a darker reinvention of the character, which will be different from any previous project based on him. It will focus less on religion and more on the horror elements of Constantine’s comics, ”the report detailed.

He also announced that the production is still looking for an actor for the main role. HBO would be interested in an artist of color such as Riz Ahmed, known for his roles in Venom and Sound of metal.

Who is John Constantine?

John Constantine, sometimes known as Hellblazer, is a fictional character, an antihero, member and leader of the DC Comics Dark Justice League. The character was created by Alan Moore and cartoonist Stephen Bissette for number 37 of the series The Saga of the swamp thing.