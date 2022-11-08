Writer Marion Bloem will receive this year’s Constantijn Huygens Prize (12,000 euros) for her novels, stories and poems. “Not only the recent and monumental Indo from 2020, which everyone who is interested in the theme of identity should read, is personal, original, compelling and written with a great social commitment. From the first book, this applies to her entire oeuvre,” according to the jury of the responsible Jan Campert Foundation.

Dominique De Groen has with her bundle Snakes won the Jan Campert Prize 2022 (6000 euros) from the foundation of the same name. “Dominique De Groen observes like a hawk”, concludes the jury.

Donald Niedekker is named for his novel True descriptions from the permafrost rewarded with the F. Bordewijk prize (also 6000 euros). Niedekker gives the floor to a navigator whose spirit escapes after centuries from the melting permafrost. It provides a thrilling ode to language and history, which at the same time sheds a refined light on the times in which we live", comments the college.

Marjan Slob receives the biennial J. Greshoff Prize (also 6000 euros) for her book The empty sky: about loneliness. "The Empty Heavens is a powerful plea for a better understanding of what loneliness is: not just a negative state of mind, but also a deeply human capacity, a talent, 'a habitat of creativity,'" the assessment reads.

The Jan Campert Foundation was founded in 1947 and is named after the poet Jan Campert, who lived in The Hague for a long time and wrote the famous resistance poem The Eighteen Dead. The foundation is financed by the municipality of The Hague. This time, the awards ceremony will take place on Sunday afternoon, February 12, in theater aan het Spui in The Hague.

