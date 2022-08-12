More of 6.1 million people they have left Venezuela since 2015. Of these, some five million fled to other countries in Latin America and the Caribbean. More than three million are in Colombia and Peru, and more than 50% are women and girls. While gender-based violence is a “shadow pandemic” throughout the region, as warn from UN Women, there are particular conditions faced by Venezuelan women who have fled their country that leave them in a situation of greater vulnerability. In this context, host States are not fulfilling their obligation to protect them, neither as refugees nor as survivors of gender-based violence. That needs to be corrected.

Since International Amnesty We denounce this absence of the Colombian and Peruvian States in the protection of Venezuelan women, based on a rigorous analysis of the situation on the ground and current regulations. We interviewed 63 of them who lived in Colombia and Peru; we conducted 45 research questionnaires with local NGOs and international organizations; we registered 17 requests for access to public information; we held 15 meetings with state institutions; We review national legislation, public policies and international standards on human rights. After months of investigation, we conclude that the States of Peru and Colombia are not fulfilling their duty to guarantee a life free of violence for Venezuelan women.

The double lack of protection refers, on the one hand, to the lack of international protection as people who have fled from massive human rights violations In Venezuela; and, on the other hand, to the lack of protection when they suffer gender-based violence, being denied in many cases the rights to justice and medical attention. When both deprotections are combined, also risks are heightened. By not having a regular status of permanence in the country, their opportunities are reduced to informality, precariousness and labor or sexual exploitation, and in turn excludes them from accessing public services such as health care or reporting for acts of violence. violence they suffer for being Venezuelan women.

The reality in both countries shows that a major obstacle to guaranteeing their rights lies in xenophobia and discrimination based on their gender and nationality. The officials who care the most for Venezuelan survivors of gender-based violence – prosecutors, police, medical and immigration staff – often apply composite stereotypes in their actions. In other words, they are discriminated against not only because of gender, but also because of other factors that come together, such as immigration status, nationality, sexual orientation or gender identity, among others. This means that, too often, they are discriminated against and re-victimized for a set of reasons: being women, Venezuelans, migrants, and even for being in a situation of poverty. Carmen, a Venezuelan in Peru whose real name we do not use to safeguard her identity, shared her own experience with us: “I went to the police station for the first time and I do not forget the policeman’s expression. He looked me up and down and said: ‘veneca’ [venezolana, en tono despectivo]”.

We call on the Colombian and Peruvian authorities to urgently correct this course, ensuring the protection of refugees in both countries. In the first place, they must guarantee them effective access to international protection and migratory regularization mechanisms. Among other things, this implies eliminating exclusionary and arbitrary requirements, such as having entered the country before a certain date and providing documentary evidence of it, or having a specific identity document.

On the other hand, Colombia and Peru must guarantee that officials in the front line of care for survivors of gender-based violence receive adequate, systematic, mandatory, initial and continuous training in the prevention and detection of this type of abuse. These programs must be geared towards challenging gender stereotypes and addressing the particular needs of refugee and migrant women.

These are the first steps that the Peruvian and Colombian authorities must take. In the face of a crisis of this magnitude, the States must be protagonists of the solution, not the great absentees.

Clare of the Field She is in charge of campaigns for South America for Amnesty International.

