Britney Spears’ husband Sam Asghari has filed for divorce from the superstar 14 months after their wedding, a person familiar with the deed filed on Wednesday said. The person, close to Asghari but not authorized to speak publicly, confirmed the filing took place yesterday, after multiple media outlets including TMZ and People magazine reported that the couple had separated. An email sent to a Spears rep was not immediately answered. Court records in Los Angeles and Ventura counties did not show where the case was filed. Spears married Asghari at his home in Thousand Oaks, California on June 9, 2022 in front of guests including Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton and Madonna, in a wedding seen as a milestone in her newly regained life after the dissolution six months before the end of the judicial guardianship that had controlled his life for more than 13 years.

The pop superstar met and started dating Asghari, a model and actor, when he appeared in her video for the song ‘Slumber Party’ in 2016. Spears had also revealed that with Asghari, she and Asghari lost a baby early in her pregnancy in May 2022, about a month before the wedding. Reports of the couple’s quarrels had increased in recent months.

According to rumors reported by TMZ, the two would have had a violent argument over an alleged betrayal: Asghari would have in fact confronted Spears about a hypothetical betrayal by the star. The marriage was the first for 29-year-old Asghari and the third for the 41-year-old singer. She was previously married for less than three days in 2004 to childhood friend Jason Alexander, who attempted to ruin her marriage to Asghari and was later convicted of trespassing and battery.

Spears married dancer Kevin Federline that same year. Their three-year marriage would come at a time of intense media scrutiny and growing quarrels over Britney’s mental health. Federline is the father of their two teenage children and has custody of the boys. Since the conservatorship ended, Spears has released music, including a collaboration with Elton John in 2022, but she hasn’t performed live in years, nor has she announced plans to. Her autobiographical book, The Woman in Me, will be released in October