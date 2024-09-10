Tired of that the light goes out all the time and they come to repair it many hours after they were left without service, Residents of the El Chorrito and El Taste sectors demonstrated yesterday outside the offices of the Federal Electricity Commissionbecause they demand a root solution to this issue, since last month alone they lost power three times, and the worst thing is that it happens when there is neither wind nor rain to justify it, that is why they demand it be repaired, because there are days when at 8 at night they lose electricity, and they go to work until the next day, without caring about the torment they go through with the high temperatures.

In the CFE They asked for a week to correct this error, and they gave them the benefit of the doubt, but if they do not comply, they have already threatened to protest again, but with more people, until they get justice for the half-hearted service they are providing.