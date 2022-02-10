The artist invented the business during the most delicate phase of the pandemic when so many foreigners were homesick for French beauties. On line it sells pieces of zinc from the roofs of the capital

The idea came to Constance Fichet-Schulz, 36, a Parisian artist. Admiring the roofs of her city, covered with zinc, with every shade of gray, she said she could recycle them into objects with a strong emotional content: a piece of a Paris roof, to be kept at home, on display in a bookshop …

Let’s take a step back. In the last decades of the nineteenth century, on the impulse of Napoleon III and his desire to modernize France, the prefect Georges Eugène Haussmann redesigned the city, through new and wide avenues and an architectural style (Haussmannian), which still today characterizes many of the buildings of the metropolis (with its striking decorations on the facades, which appealed to the nouveaux riches in vogue at the time).

On the roofs he decided to put zinc, associated with slate. Even today the metal covers 70% of the tops of the buildings. It is replaced on average every fifty years. There are craftsmen who specialize in the renovation of the roofs of Paris, who, among other things, take away the old zinc plates and replace them with new ones. They are the “couvreurs” and are part of the metropolitan landscape.

Constance turned to them to recover the old laminates. From those she makes small fragments, 10 by 12 cm, barely bigger than a postcard. By means of a screen printing, made in a workshop in Nantes, she imprints the map of Paris on us (if you like, with one of the arrondissements, the administrative areas, in relief).

And, on the side, the geographical coordinates are indicated, complete with latitude and longitude, to reconstruct where that piece of Paris roof was recovered, as well as the year in which it was deposited on top of the building. The artist has created a startup, Toit de Paris, which began marketing his fragments in January 2021. Each object is unique, because time (also in the meteorological sense, between downpours and summer heat) gives us its signs.

“They range from the lighter shades of gray to the darker one – explained Fichet-Schulz to various French media -. The fragments collected on the same roof and at the same address will not necessarily have an identical color, which can change even within the same object “.

But how to understand how old the material is? “At the time – added the woman -, newspaper sheets were used as insulation under the zinc plates. And so, once removed, after so many years, it is possible to estimate when the zinc dates back ».

The oldest she used dates back to 1954 and in that case she put up the fragments with a piece of the newspaper found under the roof. The sale of her Paris pieces began when, due to Covid, there were few tourists in Paris. She happened via the Internet and had a great success, with many requests, including from the USA and Japan, passing through Italy, such was the “desire for Paris” at a distance at that time.

Today, zinc fragments are also marketed in some museums, as well as online. And the Doc Parisians are also the ones who want one from their own arrondissement. The gray roofs of Paris are associated with reckless racing in mythical films such as those of Arsenius Lupine or Fantomas. There are also those who think of the Aristocats. Personal and romantic references.