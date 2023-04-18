We are moving towards a reduction in the sentence for Alfredo Cospito, the anarchist at 41 bis on hunger strike. This was established by the Constitutional Court, dropping the rule that would have bound the Court of Assizes of Appeal of Turin to necessarily sentence him to life imprisonment for the attack on the Carabinieri School of Fossano.

The Court declared the fourth paragraph of article 69 of the penal code illegitimate “in the part in which it prohibits the judge from considering any extenuating circumstances as prevailing over the aggravating circumstance of recidivism pursuant to art. 99, fourth paragraph, code pen., in cases in which the crime is punished with the statutory penalty of life imprisonment”, explains a note from the Consulta. According to the Court, “the fixed nature of the life sentence requires that the judge be able to operate the ordinary balance between aggravating and mitigating circumstances envisaged by the first three paragraphs of the same art. 69. Consequently, the judge will have to evaluate, case by case, whether to apply the sentence of life imprisonment or, where he deems the extenuating circumstances prevailing, a different prison sentence”.

The “rigid” sentence of life imprisonment requested by the Court of Cassation from the judges of Turin will instead have to take into account extenuating circumstances. Full satisfaction for Cospito Rossi Albertini’s lawyer who, before the Court of Assizes of Appeal of Turin, had raised the question of the constitutionality of the rigid sentence of life imprisonment, not subject to any extenuating circumstances.

The anarchist Cospito, hospitalized in the prison ward of the San Paolo hospital in Milan, is serving two sentences. The first at ten years for the legs of Adinolfi. The second to twenty for parcel bombs. One last rib remains, relating to the attack on the Carabinieri school of Fossano carried out with two homemade bombs timed to explode in two successive phases: the first was supposed to lure the victims into the ambush, the second to strike. The accusation is political massacre and is worth a life sentence. The question was being examined by the Constitutional Court precisely to assess the “minor entity” to be framed in the balance between aggravating and mitigating circumstances.