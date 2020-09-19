9 arrested from Bengal The NIA has arrested 9 al-Qaeda terrorists from West Bengal, revealing the module on Saturday. The militants have been identified as Abu Sufiyan, Leu Yin Ahmed and Murshid Hasan, Mosarraf Hasan from Kerala.

Arms-Jihadi literature recovered Jihadi literature, indigenous guns, pointed weapons, localized body armor, explosives items, digital devices and documents have been recovered from the arrested militants. For their nefarious plans, these modules were actively involved in fund raising and were also preparing to go to Delhi for weapons.

Will be presented in court All the arrested terrorists will be produced before the respective courts of Kerala and West Bengal for police custody and further investigation.

Terrorist was also arrested from Delhi Last month itself, the Special Cell of Delhi Police arrested suspected ISIS terrorist Abu Yusuf alias Mustakim from Dhaulakuan during the encounter. Yusuf, a resident of Balrampur in UP, was plotting attacks in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. There was also a Ram temple being built in Ayodhya on the target of suspected terrorist.

