Hathras

Dismissing the claims of the accused in the famous Hathras incident of UP, the victim’s family says that there is a conspiracy to defame her daughter. The family says that now the accused party is using tricks to trap them. He now wants to leave the village too. The family fears that if compromised with the accused that the rest of their daughters will be treated the same. At the same time, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi has also come out in support of the victim’s family. He said that the victim deserves justice, not slander.

The family of the girl killed in the Hathras incident has said that if we had to compromise the accused, we could have done this on September 14, but if we did this, then the other three daughters would be killed likewise.

Hathras: The accused wrote a letter from jail, made sensational allegations

Family members told the media, ‘Now there is no pressure from the police, but those who accuse us should hear that the accused will remain the accused. The murderer is vicious. Now he is using tricks to trap us, but we will not remain silent till we get justice. If the Thakur society and the government take care of our security, then we can stop, or else why would we want to stay here. ‘

Girl’s family members say lies

In the Hathras case, the four accused in jail have written a letter to the SP of the district. In the letter, all four have claimed that the girl has had honor killing. Jailor Alok Singh confirmed the letter being written. On the demand of the accused, they were given inkpad to put paper, pen and thumb. On this letter, the girl’s family said, ‘We are being accused of making such false allegations to divert the investigation. But we will not bow down, we will fight for justice. ‘

The letter in the front has the names and thumbprints of all four. Quoting the main accused Sandeep, “The girl was my friend.” We used to meet There was talk on the phone too. Our friendship was not liked by the girl’s family members. On the day of the incident, we both came to meet at the farm. The girl was accompanied by her mother and brother. At his behest, I immediately left. Just then, the mother-brother beaten the girl in anger, which broke her bone and died. The other three accused also agreed on this.

SIT summons 40 locals in Hathras case

Priyanka Gandhi’s piercing questions

Priyanka Gandhi has made a tweet on the victim of Hathras. The Congress general secretary wrote, ‘To fabricate stories that degrade the character of women and hold her responsible for the crimes against her is rebellious and regressive. A heinous crime has been committed in Hathras, in which a young woman was killed. His body was burnt without the presence of his family. He deserves justice, not slander.

Explain that a new twist has come in the case due to the disclosure of the phone conversation of the accused and the victim’s family in the Hathras incident. However, it is not yet clear which member of the victim’s family was talking to the accused Sandeep Thakur. The victim’s brother says that her sister did not call. She lived under his supervision.