new Delhi: The cyber cell of Delhi Police has arrested a failed lover on Facebook for allegedly defaming her by putting a mobile number on her. The case is related to CR Park Police Station area of ​​Delhi. According to the police, after making an indecent Facebook profile of the accused girl, the phone itself was harassing the girl by making vulgar talks.

Police arrested based on information received from Facebook

After receiving the complaint, the cyber cell obtained information about the profile maker from Facebook and other meat apps during the investigation. After that, the accused was reached on the basis of mobile number. According to the police, the name of the accused is Deshbandhu.

According to the information, the accused was posted as Chief Security Officer in a company of Greater Noida. Deshbandhu holds MSc Chemistry Honors. In the company where the accused worked, the victim also used to work there. Deshbandhu started loving the victim but the girl did not like him. For this reason, Deshbandhu hatched a conspiracy to defame the girl.

Fake profiles of the victim made from friend’s hot spot

According to the police, the accused made 8-10 fake Facebook profiles of the victim using the hotspot of one of his friend Devendra Singh. After this, putting a porn picture, video on these profiles and also put his mobile number.

Police said Deshbandhu was very vicious. He knew that if he creates a profile from his laptop or mobile, it can be easily caught. That is why he used his friend’s hotspot. Police has also arrested Deshbandhu’s accomplice.

read this also-

Journalist Rajiv Sharma accused of spying for China, 327 videos of India-China relations put on YouTube

Know why companies are spying on their own employees doing work from home