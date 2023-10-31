The trial against conspiracy theorist Huig Plug was chaotic on Tuesday. After the court in Breda did not allow Plug to call at least nine more witnesses, the Katwijk resident retaliated against the court. Five hours later, the court decided that the recusal chamber would no longer meet on Tuesday. Plug had long since returned home, but in the meantime he posted an angry video on YouTube.

