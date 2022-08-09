American conspiracy theorist Alex Jones may only have to pay a small part of the $45.2 million fine that was imposed on him by a jury in Texas last week. This is a so-called ‘punitive compensation’, which in the state of Texas can be up to $ 750,000 if the victim has not suffered financial damage, as is the case in this case.

