Alex Jones, 48, founder of the controversial right-wing website Infowars, has been ordered to pay at least $4.1 million to the parents of a 6-year-old boy who was killed in a 2012 mass shooting at a school in the village of Sandy Hook, just a few days ago. over New York. Constantly invoking freedom of speech, Jones exploited the nonsense story on his site that the deadliest shooting ever at an American elementary school (eventually 28 people were killed, including 20 children aged 6 and 7) would all be “giant fake.”