Jones has stated for years that a shooting at an elementary school in Sandy Hook was staged, including on his popular platform Infowars. Twenty children and six teachers were killed in the 2012 massacre. Jones now acknowledges that the shooting took place. He said about it, among other things: ,,It was an exercise, a gigantic theater piece. Did they really kill some kids? I don’t know.” And: “This needs to be investigated. They are clearly using this to go after our weapons.”