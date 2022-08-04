American conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has to pay the relatives of a 6-year-old boy who was killed in the shooting at Sandy Hook elementary school, in which twenty children and six adults were shot dead, for an amount of 4.1 million dollars (more than 4 million euros). ) Pay. A jury in Austin ruled Thursday that the stories Jones spread about the shooting, which he said was completely staged, created a “living hell” for the bereaved.

