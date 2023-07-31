Right-wing extremist conspiracy theories were spread at the Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) party summit in Magdeburg last weekend. This happened during discussions about potential candidates for the European Parliament elections in 2024, says the head of the German intelligence service. The new party leader was also elected at the top: Maximilian Krah.

