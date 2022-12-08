Conspiracy Theories | Researcher: The impact of the conspiracy theories spread in Germany will only become clear in the future

Conspiracy theories tend to overlap. In Germany, the group planning the coup drew ideas from the Reichsbürger and Qanon movements.

Prince, revolution plan and an arrest operation involving 3,000 police officers. On Wednesday morning, the reality in Germany seemed more exciting than the fiction.

In the morning raids, 25 suspected members and supporters of the far-right terrorist group were arrested. According to the German prosecutor’s office, the suspects were preparing for an armed revolution.

The goal was to overthrow the Federal Republic of Germany and establish a new social order led by a prince Henry XIII. Until now, quite unknown, the 71-year-old prince has previously worked as a real estate entrepreneur in Frankfurt am Main. of the German newspaper Die Zeit according to him, he is also a “connoisseur”.

The group that planned the coup had “abandoned democracy”. They firmly believe that Germany is currently ruled by the so-called deep state that is, the deep state, says the prosecutor’s office.

“It is typical of conspiracy theories that there is a fantasy world where things could be different if only a few moves were made,” says a research doctor studying conspiracy theories Niko Pyrhönen from the University of Helsinki.

In the world of the terrorist suspects arrested in Germany, Germany is still in reality occupied by the victorious powers of World War II, and therefore the movement intended to overthrow the current republic and negotiate a new social order with the victorious powers of the war.

Prince Heinrich XIII was slated to be the next leader of Germany after the violent revolution.

Germany’s according to the prosecutor’s office, the members of the group that planned the coup follow multiple overlapping conspiracy theories that draw from the Reichsbürger and Qanon movements.

It’s about extreme right-wing movements that believe in an alternative reality.

Qanon was born on the Internet in 2017 and is strongly connected to American politics. The German reichsbürgers, or “citizens of the empire”, on the other hand, deny the existence of the Federal Republic of Germany after the Second World War.

The word Reich refers to the German Empire, whose early black-white-red flag the group uses as its emblem. The movement includes various factions for which the German borders of 1937 still exist.

Because they do not recognize state institutions, they print their own passports and driving licenses and refuse to pay taxes, says the German channel Deutsche Welle.

Both Reichsbürger and Qanon were strengthened during the pandemic. Along with everything else, the thinking of both is mixed with anti-vaccine.

In 2020, Reichsbürgers tried to break into the parliament building in Berlin during protests against corona vaccinations. Qanon members, on the other hand, participated in a more successful raid on Capitol Hill in early 2021.

For conspiracy theories it is typical to overlap each other, Pyrhönen states. At the same time, the nationalist movements of the extreme right are increasingly international, even if they adapt to local conditions.

“People interested in conspiracy theories usually follow several different groups,” says Pyrhönen. “Successful groups don’t tend to be jealous of their members, but see their supporters following multiple groups as a valuable way to get more members involved.”

What makes the situation in Germany exceptional is that there are suspects in custody who have had a relatively good position in society.

The main suspect, Prince Heinrich XIII, belongs to a noble family. In addition, the suspects are several former soldiers and a former member of parliament from the AfD party Birgit Malsack-Winkemann.

“It’s surprising that members who have so much to lose are so deeply involved in an activity like this,” says Pyrhönen.

A supporter of former US President Donald Trump holds a sign associated with the Qanon movement on November 15, 2022.

Of course, politicians have connections with extremist thinkers elsewhere as well – it is easy to use people’s fears and belief in conspiracy theories to fish for votes. For example, in the United States, a former president Donald Trump publicly praised supporters of the Qanon movement.

“But in general, influential people try to stay far enough away that they can wash their hands and deny everything if something unpleasant happens, at least if there is talk of a possible court verdict.”

In Germany, extreme right-wing thinking is also linked to an exceptional historical memory.

“After the Second World War, Germany’s official line has been to admit the mistakes of Nazi Germany and commit to acting in different ways in the future. The German extreme right has seen this attitude as selling the country’s honor.”

Germany’s according to the intelligence service, there are about 21,000 Reichsbürgers in the country, of which about five percent are classified as extreme right-wing, says Deutsche Welle.

According to the channel, most of them are men, and on average they are over 50 years old.

German security authorities have been concerned about the Reichsbürger in recent years, as the movement includes former soldiers. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the terrorist suspects who planned the coup had prepared to kill.

However, according to Pyrhönen, the question of Germany’s fate is ultimately not related to the threat of violence, but to what kind of thinking is normalized among ordinary voters after this.

“I don’t see that the end of democracy and the transformation of Germany into an empire was close,” he says. “The greatest danger was not even on Capitol Hill at the time of the attack, except for the lives of a few people. The key was how Trump-minded people nested in state systems and denied the election result.”

Time will tell in what different ways, for example, the German right-wing populist party AfD will comment on the coup attempt. Do politicians condemn terrorist suspects, or do they publish messages of support.

“It can be reflected far into the future.”