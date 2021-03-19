Conspiracy theories Media: More than 70 Democrats in United States Want Republican Representative to Spread Conspiracy Theories Fired by Congress

The dismissal initiative may perhaps be brought before the House of Representatives on Friday.

Stateside in the House of Representatives, 72 Democrats have signed an initiative that would expel Congress Republican Marjorie Taylor Greenelle. These have been reported, among other things Independentmagazine and editor of Fox News On Twitter.

The initiative is due to be brought to the House of Representatives, possibly on Friday. Its passage is unlikely, as the removal of a member of Congress requires a two-thirds qualified majority vote.

“There is nothing more threatening to Democrats than strong Republican women !!! Democrats are trying to overturn the will of the people who voted for me, ”Greene commented On Twitter.

Georgian Greene, elected from the state to the House of Representatives, had no candidate in the election.

Greene, who represents the most radical wing of his party, has spread conspiracy theories related to the Qanon movement, among other things. Mr Greene had previously been stripped of his committee seats by a vote of 230 to 199, when he lost his practical influence on legislative work.

At the time, 11 Republicans voted for separation with Democrats. However, a similar vote would not be enough to dismiss Greene from Congress.