Ceally Smith spent a year immersed in everything related to QAnon, spending more and more time investigating and discussing that conspiracy theory online. He finally became obsessed and He wanted to go out.

She broke up with the boyfriend who recruited her for the movement, withdrew for six months from social networks and turned to the therapy and yoga.

“She said to myself: I can’t live like this. I’m a single mother, working, going to school and doing what is best for her children,” said Smith, 32, of Kansas City, Missouri. “Personally, I didn’t have the bandwidth to do that and take care of my kids. Even if it was all true, I just couldn’t do it anymore.”

Jacob Anthony Chansley, one of the protesters who led the assault on Congress, holding a sign that reads: “Q sent me.” Photo: AP

More than a week after Donald Trump left the White House, dashing the group’s hopes that he would unmask a world conspiracySome QAnon adherents have made up increasingly twisted stories to keep their faith alive. But others, like Smith, are resorting to therapy and online support groups to discuss the damage that occurs when beliefs collide with reality.

The mysterious Mr. Q

QAnon’s conspiracy theory surfaced on fringe internet message boards in 2017. Basically, the movement claims that Trump is waging a secret battle against the “deep state” and a sect of powerful pedophiles devil worshipers who dominate Hollywood, big business, the media and the government.

It is named after Q, an anonymous forum participant who, according to believers, has government authorization to access super-secret information and whose publications are taken as predictions about “the plan” and the impending “storm” and “great awakening” in which evil will be defeated.

It is not clear exactly how many people believe in part or all of this account, but supporters of the movement were heard in their support of Trump and helped fuel the insurgents who invaded the US Capitol this month. QAnon is also growing in popularity abroad.

Former believers interviewed by The Associated Press compare the process of leaving QAnon to that of quit an addiction to drugs. QAnon, they say, offers simple explanations for a complicated world and create an online community that provides escape and even friendship.

Smith’s then-boyfriend introduced her to QAnon. It was the only thing she could talk about, she says. She was skeptical at first, but was convinced after the death of financier Jeffrey Epstein while he was being held in federal jail on pedophile charges. Officials denied theories that he had been killed, but for Smith and other QAnon supporters, his suicide while facing child abuse charges was too difficult to accept.

QAnon protesters on Hollywood Boulevard. Photo: AFP

Soon, Smith was spending more and more time on fringe websites and on social media, reading and posting about this conspiracy theory. He claims to have believed QAnon’s content, which presented no evidence or arguments to the contrary, but was too convincing.

“As a society we have to start teaching our children to ask: Where does this information come from? Can I trust her? “He said.” Anyone can cut and paste anything. “

After a year, Smith wanted to leave, suffocated by dark prophecies that increasingly occupied her time, leaving her terrified.

Her boyfriend viewed her decision to leave QAnon as a betrayal. She said she no longer believes in the theory and wants to share her story in hopes of helping others.

“I was one of those people too,” he said of QAnon and his influence. “I got out of there because I wanted to feel better.”

Another former believer, Jitarth Jadeja, created a Reddit forum called QAnon Casualties (Victims of QAnon) to help others like him, as well as the relatives of people who remain haunted by the theory. The number of members has doubled in recent weeks to more than 114,000. Three new moderators have had to be added to cope.

A QAnon poster at a rally in Olympia, Washington. Photo: AP

“They are our friends and our family,” says Jadeja, from Sydney, Australia. “It’s not about who is right or who is wrong. I’m here to preach empathy, for normal people, good people who have been brainwashed by this death cult.”

His advice to those fleeing QAnon? Leave social networks, take a deep breath and pour that energy and time on the internet into local volunteering.

Michael Frink is a Mississippi computer engineer who now moderates a recovery channel by QAnon on the social media platform Telegram. He says that while making fun of the group has never been so popular on the internet, it will only further distance people.

Frink said he never believed QAnon’s theory, but understands those who did.

“I think after the inauguration many of them realized that they had been teased“he said.” They are human beings. If you have a loved one who’s in on this: make sure they know they are loved. “

QAnon supporters are likely to react in three ways as reality undermines their beliefs, according to Ziv Cohen, a forensic psychiatrist and expert on extremist beliefs at Cornell University Weill Cornell School of Medicine.

Those who only dabbled in conspiracy theory can shrug their shoulders and move on to something else, Cohen said. At the other extreme, some militant believers may migrate to radical anti-government groups and planning potentially violent crimes. In fact, some QAnon believers have already done so.

A QAnon militant in New Hampshire. Photo: AFP

In the middle, he said, are the many followers who sought out QAnon “to help them make sense of the world, to help them have a sense of control.” These people may simply reshape QAnon’s stretchy tale to fit reality, rather than face being misled.

“This is not about critical thinking, about having a hypothesis and using data to support it,” Cohen said of the QAnon believers. “They have need for those beliefs And if you take that away from them, because the storm didn’t happen, they could just run the bow. “

Some now say that Trump’s defeat was always part of the plan or that it remains president in secret or even that Joe Biden’s inauguration was created using special effects or body double. They insist that Trump will prevail and that powerful figures in politics, business and the media will be tried and possibly performed on live television, according to recent posts on social media.

“All will be detained soon. Information confirmed,” read a post viewed 130,000 times this week on Great Awakening, a popular QAnon channel on Telegram. “From the beginning I said it would happen.”

But a different tone is emerging in the spaces created for those who no longer want to listen.

“Hi my name is Joe,” wrote a man on a Q recovery channel on Telegram. “And I am a QAnonic in recovery“.

By David Klepper, Associated Press

Translation: Elisa Carnelli

ap