On the morning of the Monday (June 26) following the end of the so-called “March for Justice” led by the Wagner Group, US President Joe Biden said that the West was not involved in any way in the riot.

“We made it clear that we were not involved. We had nothing to do with it. This was part of a struggle within the Russian system,” the president said at a White House briefing. However, since then, many voices on social networks have come to interpret the succession of events in a different way, fueling countless conspiracy theories with the most distinguished characters.

There were those who saw the seemingly unlikely theory that the mutiny was organized by the CIA and carried out as a kind of diversion to divert attention from the latest allegations involving the American president and his son, Hunter Biden.

Although the extension of the tentacles of such an international plot may seem somewhat exaggerated, involving seemingly diametrically opposed actors and interests, the true intentions of Wagner’s rebellion against Russia’s military leadership still perplex analysts.

unexpected support

At the moment when the leader of the mercenaries, Yevgeny Prigozhin, expressed his revolt against certain sectors of Russian political-military power, namely the Minister of Defense, Sergei Shoigu, and Valery Gerasimov, Chief of Staff, his lines were posted and spread by groups of the most diverse shades of Russian nationalism, dissatisfied with the conduct of hostilities against Ukraine.

However, Prigozhin’s words not only shook the status quo of the General Staff, but the entire justification for the war in Ukraine, causing many anti-Putin commentators to reveal varying degrees of excitement over his words. Mikhail Khodorkovsky, the former Russian oil industry oligarch now in exile in Britain, quickly emerged as one of the most unlikely supporters of the uprising.

“Prigozhin repeated word for word what we, the opposition, have been saying since the beginning of the war: his aim is barbarism and the official reason for the war… it is nonsense that nobody believes”, he wrote for the more than 230,000 people who follow him on his Telegram channel.

Simultaneously with this positioning, even the commanders of Russian volunteer battalions fighting alongside Ukraine, such as Freedom for Russia (LSR) and Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK), showed an interest in what was happening in their motherland, urging non-Putin-aligned forces and pro-war parties to remain alert to possible developments.

Denis Kapustin, leader of the RDK, even posted a message in which he said that, despite being on diametrically opposite sides of the conflict, he believed that, in his own way, Prigozhin was a kind of patriot.

“I think that although we are on opposite sides of the barricades and have different views on the future of the Russian Federation, I can call you a patriot of Russia, without sarcasm or irony,” said Kapustin.

Possible hypotheses of what happened

A rebellion that was able to unite opposing groups, who a few hours earlier killed each other at the front, is fertile ground for conspiracy theories. In addition, the sequence of events itself suggests that the insurrection was planned in advance, as its scale and operation would require several weeks of preparation.

Prigozhin himself justified the speed of his formations’ maneuvers with the argument that they had already planned to go to Rostov to deliver their equipment. However, this does not explain the rapid, coordinated and almost unimpeded progress of Wagner’s troops along different routes towards Moscow.

According to pro-Russian journalist Maxim Shevchenko, Prigozhin’s former foe, the mutiny was just a show commissioned by the Kremlin with the intention of serving an ulterior purpose, although it is not known what. The journalist argued that, given how much Prigozhin “owes the president”, he could not have launched such an operation without his prior knowledge and consent.

Thus, Shevchenko read the insurrection as an attempt to “unveil some other real mutiny or conspiracy which would have been much more difficult for the government to administer”. The editor-in-chief of Russia Today (RT), Margarita Simonyansuggested that the mutiny may have been a deliberate attempt to mislead the Ukrainian army’s high command in their counterattack operations.

The fact is that the riot left political analysts and propagandists inside Russia absolutely bewildered, in search of some explanation for the apparently inexplicable, since Putin had never needed any dramatization for his actions, or even conduct a false flag operation, clandestinely for political gain.

The enduring silence of the Russian media before any official narrative emerged shows that it was taken by surprise along with the General Staff, which it would not have been if the coup was really a hoax.

Conspiracy as damage containment

Shortly after the end of the riot, the same RT editor suggested that it could all have been a CIA ploy to interfere in Russian politics. Putin himself hinted at this possibility in his June 26 speech, when said that the facts would have been articulated by the “neo-Nazis in Kiev and their Western bosses”.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian National Guard chief Viktor Zolotov respectively accused the West of instigating the uprising, and the chancellor promised an investigation into the role of Western intelligence services in the coup attempt.

According to Christopher Paul and Miriam Matthews, authors of a study about Russian propaganda, in this context, the succession of contradictory conspiracy theories helped to form in the Russian population a cosmovision about the events that, in the end, became favorable to the interests of the State.

For them, the traditional method of bombarding unconfirmed information – seeking to take the lead in any event, having the first voice in relation to it – is an ally of contradiction in terms of propagandistic warfare, as the disposable, successive and contradictory versions make the lethargic and more malleable population to a later, massive and final explanation by the official communication organs.

“If a falsehood or misrepresentation is exposed or is not well received, propagandists will dismiss it and move on to a new (though not necessarily more plausible) explanation. The lack of commitment to consistency is also apparent in the Russian president’s statements,” the authors said in their study.

In this way, the news cycle about the consequences of the Wagner Group mutiny, which is still unfolding, could be classified by its fruits in Russian official communication as a kind of Orwellian “doublethink”, in its 3D and postmodern version.

Contradictory versions, unexpected supporters and unthinkable outcomes make reality something so confusing that the Russian population simply gives up on understanding what surrounds them and, thus, becomes silent, meek and apolitical.

The synthesis of this cosmovision – without cosmos and without vision – overflows through reports, articles, jokes and memes in the Russian-speaking sphere of the Internet, where the expression “I am not interested in politics” (“Я не интересуюсь политикой” ) is more than a single sentence about some random political topic: it is a statement about the mental state of Russian society as a whole.