From: Felix Busjaeger

Joe Biden is withdrawing from the 2024 US election, paving the way for Harris. Wild conspiracy theories about his health are circulating on the Internet.

Washington DC – Joe Biden’s emotional speech in the Oval Office marked a decisive moment before the 2024 US election. The incumbent President of the United States cleared the way for Kamala Harris and announced that he would concentrate fully on his official duties in the coming months. After weeks of missteps, discussions about his health and a fiasco in the TV debate against Donald Trump, the experienced statesman finally gave in and made way for his potential successor.

Rumors about Biden’s death: Conspiracy theories are spread on X

In the midst of these political changes in the US, however, numerous conspiracy theories about Joe Biden are spreading on the Internet. In particular, on Elon Musk’s platform X, the rumors were spread, such as NBCNews reported. It is claimed that Biden has an undisclosed medical emergency and could die. The social network has long been criticized for not doing enough to combat the spread of misinformation – since Musk took over, such incidents have increased significantly.

During his address to the nation, Biden tried to convey security and confidence. Although he occasionally made mistakes, he appeared healthy overall. However, during the course of the US election campaign, Biden’s health was repeatedly questioned. Many observers considered the 81-year-old Democrat too old and too insecure to serve another term as US president. For Donald Trump, this issue was a central tool in the election campaign to demonstrate his superiority over his Democratic opponent.

Fake news about Biden’s health: X speculates about death of US president

Away from the political stage, however, Biden’s health is also being used to stir up sentiment against the Democrats: Earlier this week, X apparently created two trending pages specifically dedicated to the topics “Biden’s health scare in Vegas” and “Biden’s emergency in Vegas: The mystery unravels.” Under these topics, there was a series of speculations that spread wild rumors about Biden’s health. Just last week, the US president contracted Covid and subsequently withdrew from public life. But on X, claims circulated that he had been murdered or would soon be murdered by unseen forces.

The fact that false information spreads quickly in politically charged times is nothing new. In the past, there have been repeated cases in which false death reports have given rise to speculation. However, given the current situation ahead of the 2024 US elections, in which Joe Biden has recently been under great pressure due to his public appearances, the question arises as to why Musk is not taking stronger action against the spread of false information on X. Due to the changed conditions on the platform, many users have recently deleted their accounts.

Rumors about illness and health: Biden at the center of conspiracy theories

However, unfounded speculation about Biden’s death has increased in conservative circles in recent days. Dana Perino, co-host of FoxNewssaid on the show on Sunday, “Proof of life, please,” and right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones received more than seven million views for a seven-minute video he released on Monday titled “Is Joe Biden Dead?”

Since Biden announced his withdrawal from the race ahead of the 2024 US elections on Sunday, the number of posts on platform X discussing a possible death of the US president has increased sharply. This is the result of a study by PeakMetrics. The extent of the false reports was documented NBCNews: Without further evidence, Biden is said to be in the “final stages of his illness” according to a “medical source.” Other posts spread the rumor that Biden would die within 24 hours.

Conspiracy theories about the US election: Musk spreads rumors about Harris

According to the report, there could be a strategy behind this: Musk recently publicly backed Donald Trump and supported his election campaign. His company is currently being accused of wrongfully preventing users from following one of the official accounts of Harris’ presidential campaign. Recently, the billionaire also attracted attention with conspiracy speeches in which he suspected that “real powers” were behind the withdrawal of US President Joe Biden who wanted to bring a new “puppet” (Kamala Harris) into play. Meanwhile, Trump talked himself into Biden and Harris during his campaign appearances regularly in a rage.

The fact that leading figures of the right-wing camp in the USA are trying to spread untruths about Joe Biden by making senseless connections between the most important news of the past weeks is also reported by the Washington Post. Numerous Trump supporters have been mobilizing since Sunday to use untruths to mobilize against the Democratic Party. “It’s a common tactic to take a piece of information from the news and reconcile it with an existing conspiracy-theoretical worldview,” said Megan Squire, deputy director of data analysis at the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Most recently, it was unclear whether the trending pages at X would still be subject to human review under Musk’s leadership. In 2022, the billionaire had already fired the employees responsible for curating the content and replaced them with artificial intelligence. According to several US media outlets, the company has not yet responded to the latest allegations. (fbu)