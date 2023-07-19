Trump was faithful to his instruction manual on Tuesday for handling his troubles with the law. He used it when he was charged for the first time, in the case of the alleged black payment to the porn actress Stormy Daniels to silence an extramarital affair between them, and he used it again when he was charged with 37 counts for his management of the Mar-a-Lago papers. He first launches a destabilizing message-bomb through his social network, Truth, which inflames his people, triggers donations to his campaign and distorts the contours of the ongoing legal process. And then he dedicates himself to discrediting the accusations – which, if this third accusation materializes, would be for crimes such as conspiracy for fraud, obstruction or tampering with a witness – based on lies, faulty truths and insults to the special prosecutor in charge of the case, Jack Smith, appointed by the Joe Biden Administration.

As luck would have it, this last thing could be done this time in prime time, that same day at night, on one of the star shows on Fox News, Sean Hannity’s, where he had a meeting with supporters scheduled. After attending that unfiltered show, it became clear what Trump’s instruction manual is titled: How to control the narrative.

The origin of everything this time was in the reception of a letter on Sunday night, while he was “with family”, in which, according to Trump, he was informed that he is the subject of a federal investigation into the events that led to the assault on the Capitol in Washington, on January 6, 2021. In the message, in which he did not provide evidence, there was space to boast of the advantage he has over the other candidates for the Republican nomination, to call Smith “unhinged”, who is also following the investigation into the confidential Mar-a-Lago documents, to denounce “a short four-day deadline” to report “before the grand jury” or to conclude that this letter can only mean that he is on the brink of his third arrest and indictment.

What it did not say was on what crimes that charge would be based. These details were provided by various US media at the end of the day. They cited sources close to the investigation and spoke of charges such as deprivation of rights, obstruction of an official proceeding (the certification of Biden’s victory, on January 6, 2021), conspiracy to commit a crime or to defraud the United States and manipulation of a witness.

The facts on which these accusations are based include the dissemination in the months from November 2020 to January 2021 of hoaxes about alleged electoral fraud, pressure on officials from several states in dispute to alter the legitimate results, attempts to get then-Vice President Mike Pence not to certify Biden’s victory and maneuvers to manipulate the vote count, using the figure of false voters. But, above all, there is the instigation of a mob of his followers, whom he had summoned to a rally in Washington, to take over the Capitol on January 6, the darkest day in the recent history of democracy in the United States. . Some of those charges, especially that of obstruction of an official procedure, have been used in many of the trials opened in a federal court in Washington against more than a thousand participants in the attack on the Capitol.

Smith has not yet commented on the matter.

Democracy put to the test

Beyond the list of crimes, this third indictment – ​​which, if it arrives, would be a new milestone in the history of the former White House tenants – will increase the pressure on the judicial system and on American democracy itself. Like the previous two, it threatens to interfere in a campaign in which Trump is the favorite, by far over the rest, to be the Republican candidate in the 2024 presidential elections. As such, he presents himself again as a “victim of a witch hunt” to neutralize the current president’s great opponent, Joe Biden, who will seek revalidation. So it rains, it pours, but at the same time this time it will be different: of the three, it is by far the most serious case.

If the at least two grand juries in Washington that have taken the statements of dozens of witnesses decide to go ahead with the indictment, it will be the first time that a former president has been accused of using the institutions to his advantage to alter some electoral results, those of November 2020, that Trump continues to say, despite the lack of evidence, that they were a fraud concocted to get him out of the White House.

The investigation has been able to start from the work carried out by the nine members of the bipartisan congressional committee that for 18 months investigated the assault on the Capitol. They finished their jobs just before last Christmas. The 814-page final report concluded that “one man,” Trump, masterminded “a multi-part plan to overturn the 2020 presidential election,” and recommended barring him from running for any public office again. He also unanimously that he be charged with four counts: incitement to riot, conspiracy to give false testimony and to defraud the United States, and obstruction of official congressional proceedings. Those charges and those now hanging over him are quite similar.

