Highlights: The government screws up the Congress’ shiraj life amid allegations of conspiracy to spoil the atmosphere in the Hathras case

A video of Congress leader Shyoraj’s life has appeared in which he is seen talking in inflammatory language.

After the video surfaced, the Yogi government investigated the Shyoraj life and ordered an FIR

Lucknow / Hathras

In the Hathras case, amid allegations of conspiracy to spoil the atmosphere on the opposition, the Yogi government is going to clamp down on Congress leader Shyoraj’s life. In fact, a video of Shyoraj’s life has come out in which he is seen talking in inflammatory language. After this video surfaced, the Yogi government has investigated the Shyoraj life and ordered an FIR.

Yogi Sarkara has also ordered an inquiry into the role of Shyoraj Jeevan in the conspiracy to incite violence in Hathras. In the viral video, Shyoraj was seen threatening to cut off the hands of the accused and remove his eyes. Shyoraj was seen saying in the video, ‘Today we are sitting in Boolghadi village. A brave daughter lived in this village. The accused tried to rob him of his destiny.

‘We will cut off his hand’

He is further saying in the video, ‘Today we have gathered here. I have come to say to my society that do not consider yourself weak. If someone raises his hand towards our sisters, we will cut off his hand. ‘

Explained – I was forced

When our associate channel Times Now questioned Shyoraj, he said, ‘I was forced to speak all this. A person named Amit met me a few days ago. He wanted to carry out violence in Aligarh. Amit spoke of providing all kind of help to riot in Aligarh. I complained to the police officer about it.

Funding was done from Mauritius!

In the Hathras incident, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) claimed that Rs 50 crore was funded from Mauritius to incite a riot in UP. On this revelation, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that we will not succeed in any conspiracy. We will not allow anyone to play with confidence.