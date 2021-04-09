The QAnon movement came more and more into public focus with the storming of the Capitol. Now the identity of their leader is said to have been revealed.

Washington DC – The US QAnon movement received heightened attention around the world, primarily with the storming of the Capitol. Many participants in the unrest around the US parliament revealed themselves to be supporters of the conspiracy ideology. Above all, the picture of Jake Angeli, who was standing in the Capitol with a bare torso and buffalo headdress, went around the world. Angeli is also an avowed QAnon supporter.

QAnon movement in the USA: Donald Trump as savior against pedophile rings

The right-wing extremist movement, which originated in the USA, spreads conspiracy stories, among other things, according to which the political and social elite operate a pedophile ring that produces a rejuvenating agent from the blood of kidnapped children. Former US President Donald Trump is revered by QAnon supporters above all as a kind of savior who would defend himself against the ruling elite.

The crude conspiracy stories are mainly spread on image boards on the Internet. In 2017, an alleged Trump administration insider who called himself “Q” began to spread the ideologies on the 4Chan platform. He is said to have switched to the 8kun platform later. The identity behind “Q”, who fueled other conspiracy narratives with his postings over the years and contributed to the group becoming more and more radical, has remained a mystery so far. Until now.

The QAnon supporter Jake Angeli (center) during the storm on the Capitol in January 2021. © Manuel Balce Ceneta / dpa

QAnon Movement: Identity Revealed by Leader? It should be behind “Q”

The filmmaker Cullen Hoback, who produced the QAnon documentary “Q: Into the Storm” for the US broadcaster HBO, claims to have come across the true identity of the supposed insider in his research. In the case of “Q”, Ron Watkins, who was active as an administrator on 8kun until 2020, should therefore remain. Due to the connection to 8kun, it has long been speculated that Watkins knew the true identity of “Q”.

Hoback spoke to Watkins several times as part of his documentary and recorded the interviews. In one conversation, Watkins suddenly switched to first person when speaking on “Q” and so may have exposed himself. “Basically it was three years of intelligence training. To teach ordinary people how to do secret service work. Basically what I’ve done anonymously before, but never as a Q, ”Watkins said when Hoback asked about the methods of movement.

USA: Filmmaker claims to have revealed identity of QAnon leader – “He knew it and I knew it”

When Ron Watkins saw his mistake, he had to laugh and hastily added: “Never as a Q, I promise. Because I’m not Q. “Hoback commented on the interview in his documentary with the words” Ron made a mistake. He knew it and I knew it. ”

Watkins made excuses after the interview. One day before “Q: Into the Storm” was broadcast in the US for the first time, he sent a message to his 150,000 followers on Telegram: “Friendly reminder: I’m not Q.” A short time later, Watkins and his father Jim claimed the operator from 8kun, Hoback himself is behind “Q”.

QAnon Movement: Identity of “Q” known? “Always waiting for the moment”

CNN explained documentary filmmaker Hoback that he had also suspected Watkins behind the pseudonym “Q” for a long time. He had “always waited for the moment in which Ron would make a mistake”. To what extent these developments will affect the QAnon movement remains to be seen. In any case, with the resignation of Donald Trump from the presidency, the grouping was a little quieter. (fd)