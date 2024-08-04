Home page politics

US authorities claim that the assassin of Donald Trump acted alone and there is no evidence of another shooter. Many Republicans disagree.

Washington – A recent survey by Newsweek shows that almost half of the supporters of Donald Trump believes in a conspiracy theory that more than one person was involved in the assassination attempt on the former president. The poll, conducted exclusively for Newsweek by Redfield & Wilton Strategies, found that 47 percent of Republican voters believe multiple people were involved in a conspiracy to assassinate Trump.

The assassination occurred on July 13, when the 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire at a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania and wounded the former president in the right ear. Crooks was shot dead by the Secret Service at the scene. One rally participant was killed and two others were seriously injured in the incident.

Since the shooting, various conspiracy theories have circulated online, with some claiming that Crooks was not the only shooter and that there was a second shooter near the venue, possibly on top of a water tower.

The assassin who shot Donald Trump on July 13 is said to have googled the fatal shooting of President John F. Kennedy before committing the crime. © Gene J. Puskar/HANDOUT/dpa/AFP

The survey shows clear differences in beliefs between the political camps. While 47 percent of Republican respondents believe in a larger conspiracy, the figure is Democrats only 22 percent. 36 percent of republican hold to the theory that only one person was involved, and 17 percent are unsure. Among Democrats, 58 percent believe only Crooks was the perpetrator, and 21 percent are unsure.

The FBI said on July 14 that the investigation so far indicates that Crooks acted alone, but the investigation is continuing to identify possible co-conspirators. A Secret Service spokesman stressed that there is currently no evidence of another shooter.

After Trump assassination attempt: Republican Senator stirs up conspiracy theories

Politicians are also contributing to the conspiracy theories. “I have seen some very interesting videos on the Internet from experts who certainly question what the FBI is telling us about a single shooter,” Senator Ron Johnson told FoxNews According to Johnson, who is known for discrediting conspiracy theories about the US election 2020 and Covid, the US authorities cannot be trusted. “I don’t know, but we cannot trust the FBI and the Secret Service to conduct an honest, open and transparent investigation,” said the Senator from Wisconsin. One must therefore “rely on other, independent sources to really find out what the truth was in this matter.” (jala)