Consortium wins Chapada dos Guimarães Park for R$ 926 thousand

FIP Infrastructure Parks will be responsible for management for the next 30 years; investment will be R$ 218 million

The Chapada dos Guimarães National Park, in Mato Grosso, was auctioned on Friday (2.Feb.2024) to the private sector for R$926 thousand. The Parques FIP (Participation Investment Funds) consortium in Infrastructure won the competition on the São Paulo Stock Exchange.

Now, the partnership between public authorities and the private sector will result in resources of R$218 million for investments in infrastructure, visitor support services and tourist operations for the next 30 years in the conservation unit.

According to ICMBio (Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation), these resources “will contribute to the development of tourism in the region, as well as to environmental conservation in the park, which was declared a Pantanal Biosphere Reserve by UNESCO”.

ICMBio says it is not privatization, but a concession. According to the agency, through it, services will be delegated with the aim of better serving tourists.

The forecast is that another 900 direct and indirect jobs will be created through this concession. There is also the expectation that the park will result in increased tax revenue in the region.

“Part of the concession’s gross operating revenue will be used for ancillary costs of socio-environmental responsibility, such as environmental education actions, integration projects with surrounding communities, monitoring and research projects”, said the institute.

Park

Created on April 12, 1989, the Chapada dos Guimarães National Park (MT) protects significant samples of local ecosystems and ensures the preservation of natural resources, “providing suitable use for visitation, education and research.”

It is one of the most visited national parks in the country, with more than 132 thousand visits in 2022. With 32.6 thousand hectares, the park represents a natural area of ​​the cerrado, the second largest Brazilian biome, and is home to river sources that form the Pantanal. The unit also contributes to the preservation of archaeological sites in the area.

Known as “water tank” of Cuiabá, the park protects the springs that supply the metropolitan region of the capital of Mato Grosso.

With informants from Brazil Agency.