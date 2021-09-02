(Reuters) – Equatorial Energia reported on Thursday that the Marco Zero Consortium, made up of its parent company, won the concession auction for the services of Companhia de Água e Segoto do Amapá (Caesa), offering a 20% discount.

The consortium will pay a grant of 930 million reais.

“The concession marks the company’s entry into the sanitation segment and represents an important step in the group’s growth strategy in the infrastructure sector, always seeking discipline in the allocation of capital,” said Equatorial in a material fact.

The new concessionaire is expected to invest around 3 billion reais, 70% of which for sewage improvement and 30% for water supply, serving the 16 municipalities in Amapá.

(By Paula Arend Laier)

The post Consortium led by Equatorial wins auction for Amapá’s water and sewage concession first appeared in ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

