The publication of the Securities and Exchange Commission's (CVM) long-awaited regulatory framework for investment advisors was an emblematic moment for the sector this year, even though the rules will only prove to be more transformational later on. But this expectation, together with the scenario of falling interest rates contracted for 2024 – which should imply more work for professionals, with some return of investors' risk appetite – brings optimism in the segment's prospects next year.

“The year 2023 was another historic year in terms of regulatory advances and improvements. In the same way that, in 2022, we celebrate the law that reduced the inspection rate and changed the name [da profissão] for 'investment advisor', this year, the edition of CVM resolutions 178 and 179 was very well received by the market, with a first semester of great excitement”, says Francisco Amarante, superintendent of the Brazilian Association of Investment Advisors (Abai). Published on February 14, the resolutions included points such as the end of the exclusivity obligation with brokers, the permission to set up different company arrangements, the possibility of entry of capitalist partners and the requirement of a responsible director for the companies.

With most of the rules already widely expected, the documents were well received by the market at the time and led to some movements in recent months, such as the withdrawal of offices from becoming brokers and the entry of capitalist partners into consultancies.

For Bruno Ballista, partner and leader of the XP Inc. advisory and client relationship area, the new CVM rules were “the biggest news this year”, but highlights that “no regulatory framework revolutionizes the industry in a short space of time” . “The industry tends to adapt, know and understand how it will actually work, and then make decisions based on the new CVM instructions. There are many things to happen in the next two or three years anchored in the regulatory framework,” he says.

The process of understanding also involves clarifying the doubts of the agents involved, according to Amarante, from Abai. Together with BSM, the association prepared a “FAQ” (questions and answers document) seeking validation from the CVM for more than 66 questions about “the spirit of the resolution”. “It was a way we found to try to equalize the understanding of the resolutions”, says Amarante, adding that the doubts revolve around the interpretation and application of the rules.

“The change in regulations raises the issue of professionalism. Any office today that wants to have an investing partner will have to comply with governance, compliance and management rules. This is very positive for the advisory market and for end clients”, highlights Alexandre Cassiani, B2B leader at Guide Investimentos. According to the executive, some partner offices have already evolved in conversations with investors.

XP, in turn, began to take steps based on the new rules, with the announcement of a partnership with SVN Investimentos and Ável Investimentos. According to Ballista, the company continues to look at offices considering growth, alignment with partners and a clear value proposition. “We should continue to see turmoil in this market, and a cycle of consolidations will follow,” said Ballista.

For next year, one of the points that must be closely monitored is the issue of transparency in remuneration. “I don’t think this is going to be transformational from an operational point of view, with a race one way or the other. But anything that comes from transparency for the investor is healthy and strengthens the independent industry”, says Ballista, from XP. For Cassiani, from Guide, this will increasingly force advisors to align with their clients' objectives, which is positive for the class.

After more conservative markets, the bonanza

The market had been in a tight scenario since 2022, with the wave of the Ômicron variant of covid-19, the start of the war in Ukraine, the rise in interest rates around the world and the presidential elections in Brazil, which, in 2023, was reflected in a more conservative stance, in the assessment of Ballista, from XP, and Cassiani, from Guide. “All of this influenced the investor’s mood, and the person who lived with it was the advisor,” says Ballista.

But if until now the famous return of 1% per month was guaranteed with the security of fixed income, the drop in interest rates contracted for 2024 could make the investor take risks again in search of greater profitability, increasing portfolio diversification. “We enter 2024 optimistic. Those who fled the stock market throughout this year missed the November rally, so I think this gives more confidence to the investor, who will look for a specialist”, says Balista. “With falling interest rates, the client starts to move more, seek risk, and it is at this moment that the advisor is able to show good service”, adds Cassiani.

Resumption of hiring and more training

In an environment of higher interest rates, it is common for banking professionals not to make the decision to leave their position in search of independence, according to Ballista, from XP. Thus, what the company did last year was invest in training programs and hiring advisors, such as XP Future, in addition to acquiring a certification company, Melver. For 2024, not only must this commitment continue, but the hiring of talent must resume. “The growth of the distribution network will probably be at full steam”, bets Ballista.

The most recent figures from the National Association of Brokers and Distributors of Securities, Exchange and Commodities (Ancord) show that there are 24,880 accredited advisors, 17,887 of which are linked to a financial institution, that is, carrying out the activity. “There were no major bumps in the number of advisors due to the new rule, but there is an upward curve [no credenciamento]”, assesses José David Martins Júnior, general director of Ancord, who believes that the numbers should continue to grow next year.

The director also highlights the fact that, of the active advisors, more than 90% are complying with the continuing education program (PEC), with mandatory activities and courses for the renewal of accreditation without taking a new test. Periodically, Ancord offers PEC courses free of charge, with the aim of motivating this training of professionals, says Martins Júnior.