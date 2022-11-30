Value is 23.5% lower than that recorded in the same period last year; States pulled result down

Consolidated public sector accounts – made up of the Union, States, municipalities and state-owned companies – had a surplus of R$ 27 billion in October. The value fell 23.5% compared to the same month of 2021, when the positive balance was R$ 35.4 billion.

O BC (Central Bank) released the result this Wednesday (30.Nov.2022). Here’s the full of the report (312 KB).

The primary result is formed by revenue minus expenditure, excluding interest payments on the public debt.

States and municipalities pulled the October result down. While the federal government had a surplus of BRL 30.2 billion in the month, the regional governments had a deficit of BRL 3.9 billion. State-owned companies recorded a positive balance of R$ 711 million.

In 12 months, the consolidated public sector had a surplus of R$ 173.1 billion, which is equivalent to 1.82% of GDP (Gross Domestic Product).

INTEREST ON PUBLIC DEBT

The consolidated public sector paid R$41.6 billion in interest on the public debt in October. The value is lower than the same period last year, when it was R$ 60.4 billion.

In the 12 months through October, nominal interest added up to R$573.2 billion, or 6.03% of GDP. 1 year ago, in the same month of 2021, it was BRL 378.3 billion, or 4.44% of GDP.

The nominal result of the consolidated public sector –which includes the payment of interest on the debt– was in deficit by R$14.5 billion in the month. In 12 months, the accounts have a gap of R$ 400.1 billion, which represents 4.21% of GDP.

PUBLIC DEBT

The DGBB (gross federal government debt) fell to 76.8% of GDP in October. It retreated 0.3 percentage points compared to September and 5.6 pp compared to the same month of 2021.