Negative balance was R$18.1 billion; interrupted a sequence of 2 positive annual results in September

The consolidated public sector – made up of the Union, States, municipalities and state-owned companies – recorded a primary deficit of R$18.1 billion in September. O B.C. (Central Bank) released the data this Wednesday (8.Nov.2023). Here’s the complete of the report (PDF – 433 kB).

The negative balance was the largest for September in 3 years, that is, since 2020. The September primary deficit interrupted a sequence of 2 positive annual results in September.

The primary result is formed by the balance between revenues and expenses, excluding interest payments on public debt.

The BC said that the September deficit was caused by the central government, with a R$16.5 billion deficit in the accounts. Regional governments and state-owned companies had a negative balance of R$1.1 billion and R$500 million, respectively, in the month.

Over the past 12 months, the federal government’s primary deficit totaled R$101.9 billion, which is equivalent to 0.97% of GDP (Gross Domestic Product).

INTEREST ON PUBLIC DEBT

The consolidated public sector recorded a nominal deficit – when considering debt interest payments – of R$99.8 billion in September. It paid R$71.4 billion in interest.

PUBLIC DEBT

DBGG (Gross General Government Debt) remained stable at 74.4% of GDP (Gross Domestic Product) in September. It is equivalent to R$7.8 trillion. The data includes the federal government, the INSS (National Social Security Institute) and state and municipal governments.