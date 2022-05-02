by Bernardo Caram

BRASILIA (Reuters) – The Brazilian consolidated public sector recorded a primary surplus of 3.471 billion reais in February, the Central Bank said on Monday, a result that exceeded market projections.

In a Reuters poll, the expectation was for a primary deficit of 8.6 billion reais in the month.

The country’s gross debt stood at 79.2% of GDP in February, against 79.5% in January. Net debt was 57.1%, compared to 56.6% in the previous month.

The result in 12 months reached a surplus of 123.427 billion reais, which corresponds to 1.4% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The data includes central government accounts (federal government, Central Bank and INSS), states, municipalities and state-owned companies.

The February number was boosted by positive data from regional governments, which have been recording revenue gains with the resumption of activity and the jump in fuel prices.

The entities had a surplus of 20.172 billion reais in the month. Of this amount, the balance of the States was positive at 15.571 billion reais, while the municipalities were in the blue at 4.601 billion reais.

State-owned companies had a surplus of 2.480 billion reais in the period.

On the other hand, the central government was in the red, with a deficit of 19.181 billion reais.

The note was presented by the monetary authority approximately one month late. The dissemination of indicators by the BC has been compromised by the mobilization of civil servants who pressure the government for salary readjustments. The category approved the resumption of the strike from Tuesday.

Regarding spending on nominal interest, the total for the month was 26.016 billion reais. In the year, the figure reached 422.536 billion reais, equivalent to 4.78% of GDP.

