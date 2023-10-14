If archenemies Jaroslaw Kaczynski and Donald Tusk have something in common, it is that they are both convinced that this Sunday’s legislative elections are the most decisive political event in Poland since the 1989 elections, the first after decades of communism. In a poisonous and aggressive campaign that ended this Friday, the ultra-conservative Law and Justice party (PiS) has insisted that Polish sovereignty is at stake: if the opposition wins, be warned, the country will be under the orders of Brussels and Germany . Civic Platform (PO), center-right liberals, in turn warns that a third term of PiS will mean the end of democracy, the exit from the EU and the conversion of Poland into an authoritarian regime.

Polish parties have adopted an apocalyptic tone. The messages warn of total destruction if the opponent wins, with no turning back. The Prime Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, has gone so far as to say that it depends on this Sunday whether Poland “continues to exist.” Tusk assures that Kaczynski wants to take the country out of the European Union and that the elections have become a battle between the nation and the authoritarian and corrupt power.

Andrzej Rychard, director of the Institute of Philosophy and Sociology of the Polish Academy of Sciences, agrees that “these elections are dramatically important.” “It is about whether the country is moving towards what is widely understood as the West or towards the East; “If you choose liberal democracy or a hybrid regime with autocratic content,” he says solemnly in the imposing headquarters of the institution.

“Liberal democracy or hybrid”

Emotions are running high in Poland, the EU’s fifth largest country in population, with 38 million inhabitants. PiS has once again resorted to polarization to activate its electorate, which has shrunk from 43.6% in 2019 to 37% voting intention, although it continues to lead the polls. The ultra-conservative party has fueled themes that have worked for it in the past, such as fear of migration of Muslim origin, hatred of Germany and distrust of Brussels.

In recent months, it has added an unexpected adversary: ​​Ukraine. Polish society turned to helping refugees after the start of the Russian invasion in 2022 and the Government led military and political support for kyiv. This role boosted Warsaw’s international position, brought it closer to Brussels, and earned it a certain political and moral capital. Everything was practically destroyed when PiS detected problems in its electorate, especially among farmers, affected by the overabundance of Ukrainian grain on the national market. He also observed a social fatigue in support for Ukraine, fueled by the far-right nationalist Confederation party, which reached third place in the polls in the summer.

Poland then imposed a unilateral veto on imports of Ukrainian agricultural products, renewed in September. The disagreement escalated with an exchange of accusations and disqualifications between the leaders of both countries that has brought relations to a point of difficult return. Allies are watching closely: if PiS, which according to polls will not have a majority to govern, reaches an agreement with the Confederation, more difficulties are expected in support for Ukraine and an even more problematic relationship with Brussels.

The polls show a very close result for the two blocs, that of the right and that of the liberal opposition. The margin is so narrow that some analysts warn that there is a possibility that none of them will be able to form a government and the elections will have to be repeated, or that the result will be so unclear that it will generate social protests.

The opposition also denounces that the elections are not fair and calls for boycotting a referendum called by PiS to activate its voters with questions about immigration, retirement age and privatizations. He criticizes that the number of seats per district has not been updated according to demographic changes and accuses the Government of making it difficult to vote abroad — where registered voters total a record 600,000, almost double that of 2019. A limited mission from the OSCE (Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe) and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe will observe the elections.

“German agent” and “political dwarf”

The PiS has used public television as a propaganda machine that has shamelessly broadcast humiliating content against the Government’s adversaries, especially Tusk. They accuse the former prime minister and former president of the European Council of being a “traitor” and enemy of the country, of being a puppet of Germany and even of the Kremlin. The Executive even tried to eliminate it politically, creating a commission to investigate Russian influence, but criticism from the United States and Brussels managed to lower it. Hate speech against the opposition has reached the point that at least two PO candidates have suffered attacks during the campaign.

Tusk (66 years old) and Kaczynski (74) are old acquaintances. They share an anti-communist past in the Solidarity union and an open animosity that lasts more than two decades. The ultraconservative leader accuses the liberal of being pure evil and refers to him as a “German agent.” Tusk does not save on qualifiers either and presents PiS as a “mass murderer of women” due to the abortion law, and Kaczynski, whom he has called a “political dwarf”, as an evil character who must be brought to justice. .

Without reaching the level of PiS, PO has also contributed to polarization. Andrzej Domanski, candidate on the list for Warsaw, acknowledges that “it has been a tough campaign.” “The Government has attacked us a lot, and we have also been very frank in showing that these people are stealing money from society,” he adds. The party, which has achieved historic turnout in two recent rallies, has pivoted toward less aggressive rhetoric. “Positive emotions contribute better to mobilization,” explains Domanski in a place near his headquarters. “And in these elections, mobilization is key.”

Tusk’s party promises to get to work from day one on rebuilding relations with Brussels if it manages to form a government. The second term of the PiS leaves them very damaged, after successive clashes at the expense of the rights of women, the LGTBI community, asylum seekers and migrants, and the rule of law. The European Commission has blocked 35.4 billion euros until Warsaw addresses issues related to police independence and the disciplinary system for judges. Kaczynski has assured in the campaign that if they win, they will finish the judicial reform that is at the base of this dispute.

The opposition arrives at the election with little chance of winning, but does not lose hope of gaining a majority, after some events in recent days, such as the resignation of the army leadership, a bomb in the security and defense strategy. of PiS. The Civic Coalition, led by PO, has around 30% of voting intention. The centrist coalition formed by Polska 2050 and the agrarian party PSL has an average of 11% in the latest polls and La Izquierda, 10%.

Confederation has fallen slightly to 9% and its position as key to the Government is no longer so clear. Some analysts find it difficult for him to cooperate with the PiS, because in economic policy they are opposite and there are those who do not rule out supporting an opposition Executive. The Government defends the redistribution of wealth and social aid, free medicines for adults and children, subsidies for farmers, etc. With inflation at 8.2% in September and a sharp slowdown in growth that the European Commission predicts at 0.5% in 2023, those in the Confederation want to slim down the State with libertarian formulas.

The uncertainty surrounding these elections will not be resolved until at least Monday, when firm results are expected. Jacek Kucharczyk, president of the think tank Institute of Public Affairs, summarizes the atmosphere these days between the parties and liberal civil society: “The feeling is that this may be the last opportunity to stop PiS. If they do not win, within four years it will be almost impossible for them to achieve it, as has happened in Viktor Orbán’s Hungary, where the system is captive.”

Follow all the international information on Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.