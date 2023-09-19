“Eudf Italy was created with the intention of acting as a ‘transmission belt’ for the European initiatives of the European Diabetes Forum (Eudf) global, declining them at a national level, which in Italy also becomes regional. It is therefore a question of making usable, to the political manager, the advancement of research so that it has an impact on the care of patients with diabetes. For this reason, in Italy we have established 4 thematic tables with projects applicable by legislators: integrated care, registers, digitalisation and type 1 diabetes”. Thus Agostino Consoli, coordinator of Eudf Italia, speaking this morning in Rome at the press conference to present Eudf Italia.

“It is not, does not want and must not be a new association of professionals or people with diabetes, nor even a new alternative or parallel scientific society – underlines Consoli – It consists, instead, of a ‘thinking platform’ open to everyone’s contribution those who face and/or deal with diabetes and obesity. A necessary contribution that serves to build an ‘action grid’, a sort of road map from which decision makers can draw to implement effective and efficient policies and provide useful and concrete responses to the needs for assistance, research and organization that such high prevalence diseases as diabetes and obesity arouse in the population”.

In Italy therefore, Consoli specifies, “we have formed 4 think tanks entrusted to very high level people for the development of projects on 4 themes. One is integrated assistance, which should come into force with Ministerial Decree 77, for which it is the model for a project applicable by the legislator has been developed. On disease registers, a topic for another table, in Italy we are far behind. Yet these tools, if used appropriately, are a formidable element in developing the strategy because they provide the measure of the problem and tell us where and how to intervene”.

“On digitalisation”, another table, continues the Eudf Italia coordinator, “even in Italy, despite having commendable examples of the use of technology and electronic records for assistance, progress is needed in the field of telemedicine and artificial intelligence, also for comprehensive screening of complications. The last table is dedicated to type 1 diabetes, which has been the Cinderella for a long time, due to its lower number, but which strikes in childhood and adolescence and is treated with insulin throughout life, with some difficulties. Treatment strategies for type 1 diabetes and early intervention are on the horizon which could delay the onset in predisposed subjects. There are already legislative actions in this sense to make the most of these possibilities and to alleviate the ‘burden'”, the impact of the pathology.

Finally, Consoli remarks, “Eudf Italia’s action must be independent of electoral findings. The Ministry of Health is a privileged interlocutor, like the Health Commission and the Parliamentary Intergroup. We must grow together with the political class and make the political class grow on this. The interruptions are an example of transversal aggregation on topics of interest to all patients. We will seek hearings at the institutions – he concludes – until the proposals can see practical implementation”.