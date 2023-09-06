Speaking on Twitter about the introduction of the USB-C port inside the new iPhones, the new GameStop CEO Ryan Cohenhe said that even the console they should have a Disc player requiredwhich for the executive in question would represent a great advantage for consumers.
Obviously, the CEO of GameStop is not exactly impartial on the matter, considering that the chain of stores lives mainly on the sale of physical games, which is why the presence of a disc player is practically essential for the survival of the points of sale in their current form .
However, Cohen’s statement is not entirely out of place: many users benefit from the use of games on physical media, which allow the use of used market with the possibility of selling one’s own games or buying other already used ones at a reduced price, so this is probably what Cohen is referring to with his statement.
The link to the iPhone issue isn’t exactly direct, but it has to do with a “victory for consumers“, according to the CEO’s words echoing those of Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman on the adoption of the USB-C connector in iPhones.
“If Apple had had its way, it would never have adopted USB-C on the iPhone,” reporting that the company is likely to pass it off as a “big win.” Cohen responded to this statement, arguing that it was “a big win for consumers” and adding, off the subject, the fact that “consumers have invested their money on physical video games”, therefore “optical readers should be a mandatory requirement on consoles”.
