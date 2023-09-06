Speaking on Twitter about the introduction of the USB-C port inside the new iPhones, the new GameStop CEO Ryan Cohenhe said that even the console they should have a Disc player requiredwhich for the executive in question would represent a great advantage for consumers.

Obviously, the CEO of GameStop is not exactly impartial on the matter, considering that the chain of stores lives mainly on the sale of physical games, which is why the presence of a disc player is practically essential for the survival of the points of sale in their current form .

However, Cohen’s statement is not entirely out of place: many users benefit from the use of games on physical media, which allow the use of used market with the possibility of selling one’s own games or buying other already used ones at a reduced price, so this is probably what Cohen is referring to with his statement.