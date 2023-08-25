In an interview granted at Gamescom 2023, Phil Spencerthe head of Microsoft’s gaming division, also got to talk about the console prices and why they are not going downas always happened with previous generations.
In short, despite some discounts, the prices of PS5 and Xbox Series X / S have remained stable, when not grown, with only the Nintendo Switch having had a small cut during its life cycle. As you know, the price of PS5 and Xbox Series X has gone up due to high inflation and high demand for components. So, despite having been launched in 2020, the two latest generation consoles not only have not had cuts, but have recorded a trend in the opposite direction.
Moore’s Law is gone
“Prices aren’t going down. You can see that clearly and that’s why we made the Xbox Series S,” Spencer says. “Price is important to us to think about where our hardware is going and reach more customers. But you can’t start with a $500 console thinking it’s going to go to $200. It’s not going to happen. see the Moore’s law produce effects quickly – but your components… you can’t buy them anymore as a hardware manufacturer because nobody is making that kind of RAM or other components. It’s not like a time when you could take a spec and keep it for 10 years by driving the prices down. That’s why console prices are relatively stable.”
