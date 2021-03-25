“It’s funny, but from macroism it was expected that because it was the CEO’s government it would manage the economy well and politics badly, but it was the other way around. Instead, we believed that it was going to be the other way around and look at things today: politics complicates us and the economy is beginning to give us positive signals. ” The phrase, by way of analysis, was released by a leader of Buenos Aires Peronism in a meeting this week, and is shared by many government officials, especially those most aligned with President Alberto Fernández. And there is data that reflect some certainties on that line.

In a always alarming economic context, which added the pandemic component last year, from la Rosada believe that the balance of recent months has been positive. And they set the last semester as the analysis scenario. On September 16, the Central Bank set a super stocks to the dollar to stop the flow of currencies that were lost, among other reasons, due to the purchase for hoarding.

The measure had the effect desired by the body headed by Miguel Ángel Pesce: saving in foreign currency was discouraged. In August, four million people had used the quota to acquire the US $ 200 dollars, until then with an aliquot of 30%. In january, already added the other 35% surcharge, only 754,000 savers bought dollars, 19% compared to the record figure.

Beyond the jump that took place at the end of October, with the parallel touching $ 195 and the financial dollars (Counted with Settlement and Stock Market) setting records, the price of the US currency found a ceiling and oscillated mostly, to date, between the $ 140 and $ 150, to the point that the so-called solidarity dollar, which is priced around $ 160, is more expensive today than the blue, which is sold on the black market below $ 145.

That convulsed September coincided with a forceful data: the 40.9% poverty recognized by the Indec in the country during the first semester of 2020, the highest since that same period of 2006. The strict quarantine that caused the stagnation of the economy, added to the recession that had come from 2019, motivated those 18.5 million poor and an even more worrying figure: 56.3% of poor in the range of 0 to 14 years.

On Wednesday 31st, the Indec will release the poverty data for the second half of 2020. “They should continue to be negative, but encouraging compared to the previous number”, describe executive sources, far from showing enthusiasm, but admitting that after that September floor, a somewhat more auspicious horizon could be seen, at least in terms of measurements, perhaps more similar to the 35.3% of poor people with whom Mauricio Macri had closed his presidency. Or an intermediate figure between the last two records.

The main reasons for a slight decrease expected by the Government in that percentage they have to do with a reactivation of different key sectors of the economy as of the lifting of restrictions in the last quarter of last year, but also with a very specific fact: the number of people who attend dining rooms was reduced.

On the contrary, the extinction of the IFE as a resource for assistance to the most vulnerable It could have repercussions in a sector of the population, although the greater scope of plans such as the Empower Work or the Alimentar Card, in charge of the Ministry of Social Development and that doubled their amounts in recent months, could balance the balance.

At Government also discounted that an agreement will be reached with the International Monetary Fund During the course of this year, a signal that they intuit will be read by the markets in a positive way, as happened in 2020 when the agreement with the bondholders was closed. Economy Minister Martín Guzmán, on a trip to Washington, has all the chips to be charged with a potential success in this regard.

In times of conquest of Kirchnerism in strategic places of Government, the most loyal Albertism trusts that the minister will come out gracefully in the midst of the existing tensions with the Instituto Patria due to the increase in rates. And that inflation, the economic thermometer that most worries the Executive, begins to give consistent signs of decline after 7.6 points of increase accumulated in just two months.

From the political point of view, the elections play their role as well. The assembly of the lists is still in its infancy, and even without an official confirmation of the completion of the PASO on August 8 due to the pandemic and the delays in vaccination, there are doubts about which ministers or second lines can integrate the ballots . The coverage of eventual replacements in the event that these candidacies are not testimonial, in times of internal rift, is a matter of concern, especially in ministries where the coexistence between the different slopes of the Frente de Todos has to be oiled day by day to avoid short circuits.