We have said in another collaboration of ours, that congruence in life is an ethical value with which authenticity and true honesty are demonstrated or measured, accompanied by good and sincere actions or conduct. Not of those people who come only with the interest of gaining sympathy in pre-election or electoral times, as happens with some fake “politicians” out there promoting themselves to the four winds in a very desperate and even obsessive way taking the photo, but in reality they are just simulators and deceivers.

It is very easy to know whether or not there is congruence between what is said, what is done and what has really been and is currently a certain figure in local politics. For this it is very simple. First, and in part, review your current financial assets and absolutely all your background. Then – as we have said on other occasions – carry out an accounting audit and submit it to a polygraph. Regarding the audit, do not believe, dear readers, that all financial statements, accounting files and their specific supports are required rigorously, such as when the SAT is requested to return a certain balance in favor, either as a natural person or as a moral person, but only deals with adding, subtracting, multiplying and dividing, taking as a reference the salaries that he has earned in his life, as well as the expenses to subsist in an ordinary way with his family

Although it is necessary to specify in advance that, in our local area of ​​the Sinaloa political context, there are also honest and very successful businessmen, who, due to their business dynamics and creativity, have led them to accumulate a certain fortune. We are not referring to these in this article, but to those who at first glance do not give us the accounts if we review their assets, no matter how much they want to force the numbers in that simple audit we are talking about.

We are referring to those “politicians” who, out of sheer vanity and personal ambition, promote themselves and even beat their chests or jump with emotion for anything; in such a way that they artificially promote themselves with whatever, even when, in the light of ethics and consistency, they do not deserve anything in the least for countless reasons. One of them for not having authentic honesty, but most of the time anything is done – even sumptuous parties very similar to medieval times – only for personal promotion purposes or to show the “muscle” as if it were a contest of bodybuilding electoral political competition; without caring in the least, and basically, the axiological part. Although in the eyes and ears of the public they pretend to compare themselves to a Saint recognized ecclesially, being in reality a “devil” with a strong smell of sulfur. The latter, incidentally, with absolute respect for those who profess a certain religion.

In short, there are certain “politicians” who want to compare themselves even to white birds that cross the swamp without staining their “white” plumage even one iota, despite the fact that their life does not even pass that audit we are talking about, much less one of technical and rigorous character; and of course not the polygraph either, since they have no ethics or authentic congruence, like the one that the former Uruguayan president José Alberto Mujica Cordano does have, or like the one inherited by the unforgettable universal leader of South African origin Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela. Both of truly exemplary trajectory for all humanity. And here in Mexico as the exemplary life of public service and authentic struggle led by Don Ignacio Ramírez known as “The Necromancer”; and some other heroes who fought during the 19th and early 20th centuries to leave us a better country. Not imitations of cave “politicians” that abound everywhere in Mexico and of course here in Sinaloa who are only preachers but without any consistency.