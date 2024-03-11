The trial on the Consip case ended with two convictions and eight acquittals. The Court of Rome found only the carabinieri Gianpaolo Scafarto and Alessandro Sessa guilty, sentenced to one year, 6 months and 3 months in prison respectively.

Acquitted, however: former minister Luca Lotti; Tiziano Renzi, father of former prime minister Matteo; the former parliamentarian Italo Bocchino; the entrepreneurs Alfredo Romeo and Carlo Russo; the carabiniere Emanuele Saltalamacchia; the former president of Publiacqua Filippo Vannoni; and Stefano Massimo Pandimiglio.

The crimes, contested for various reasons, were boasting of credit, influence peddling, attempted extortion, aiding and abetting, forgery and disclosure of secrets. The Prosecutor's Office had requested eight convictions and two acquittals (for Renzi senior and for Pandimiglio).

At the center of the trial were alleged attempts to pilot tenders launched by Consip, the purchasing center of the Italian public administration, entirely controlled by the Ministry of Economy. The proceeding also concerned the leak of information regarding the ongoing investigation into attempts to influence the tenders.

